'Impractical Jokers' & Jameela Jamil Say 'The Misery Index' Will 'Bring Families Together' (VIDEO)

Think of one of the worst experiences in life and then try to place it on a scale ranging from one to a hundred — you've got TBS's upcoming game show The Misery Index.

Debuting Tuesday, October 22, the series recruits Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano as they aid players looking to win some serious cash. The Good Place's Jameela Jamil serves as the host who helps wrangle in the hilarity that can sometimes go off the rails in this wild series.

During New York Comic Con, three of the Jokers — Murr, Q and Joe — and Jameela joined TV Insider's Damian Holbrook for a chat in our video suite about the upcoming project. "It's a game show where we try to help contestants win money as they compare miserable things that happen," Joe says of the concept.

When asked how they help contestants, Joe jokes, "not well."

The fun group dynamic was on full display as Jameela reveals the most miserable thing about working with the Jokers is "leaving them," which earned many "aww"s.

They go on to tease the show and possible Impractical Jokers appearances for Jameela in the future. Don't miss a single second by watching the interview above and make sure to check out The Misery Index when it premieres later this month on TBS.

The Misery Index, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 22, 10/9c, TBS