'Impractical Jokers' Talk Pushing the Limits & Keeping the Show Fresh (VIDEO)

The tenderloins — Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — are celebrating their hit truTV series Impractical Jokers at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and one of their stops was in the TV Insider video suite!

Sitting down with Damian Holbrook, the guys got candid about keeping things fresh eight seasons in, including how they come up with new jokes to execute and punishments to hand out. While getting serious about their pranks, they stayed silly for the camera with a little game of microphone shuffle as they passed the handheld objects around.

In addition to divulging on some recent punishments and news from filming, the boys also revealed that they're quite the theater enthusiasts. When asked which celebrity they'd love to prank, the guys mentioned Jeff Daniels, whom they recently saw on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird.

With this reveal, they opened up about their other outings as well as how the public reacts to them when cameras aren't rolling. Check out what they had to say, and find out what else they're teasing in the video above.

Plus, get the scoop on Murr's venture into writing novels as the Joker chats with interviewer Holbrook about his book series!

