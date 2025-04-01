Joe Gatto’s Dog Rescue Shelter Rebrands After ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Is Accused of Sexual Assault

The Long Island-based dog rescue shelter formerly known as Gatto Pups and Friends has changed its name amid sexual assault allegations against former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto.

Joe’s wife, Bessy Gatto, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday (March 31), revealing the shelter’s new name and logo. The business will now be known as Cannoli’s Sweet Life Senior Rescue, named after the dog, Cannoli, who inspired Bessy to launch the shelter in 2022.

The announcement came just days after Joe canceled his current tour and admitted himself to an in-patient facility on March 26. A few days prior, on March 20, a woman shared a series of now-deleted TikTok videos accusing Joe of sexual assault. On March 23, another woman who previously worked with Gatto during his time on Impractical Jokers accused him of sexual harassment.

Joe denied the allegations, telling Page Six, “I have used poor judgment and, as a result, have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

The married father of two later checked himself into the in-patient facility. “Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” he shared in a statement to People.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Bessy wrote, “Cannoli’s Sweet Life Senior Rescue is here to continue being what this rescue and page were only ever designed for—saving the lives of senior dogs in need, and finding their forever homes. Now, we are just focusing a bit more on the dogs that helped get us here. We’d love if you joined us for the ride. Cannoli changed everything for me—who was the dog that changed everything for you?”

Fans shared their support for Bessy in the comments, with one user writing, “Stay strong Bessy. You are doing a great job and have helped so many animals.”

“Proud of this new chapter, keep spreading the love and compassion, Bessy,” said another.

“Love love love this. What a beautiful story 🥹 You’re a special person with the biggest heart to be working so hard to save all these babies,” added another.

Joe and Bessy got married in 2013 and share two children and several adopted pets. The couple separated amicably in 2021 and reconciled in 2023.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.