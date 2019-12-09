'The Ranch' Part 8: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Final Episodes

The Bennetts must band together in the final 10 episodes of Netflix's The Ranch.

The streaming service announced that Part 8, consisting of 10 episodes, will drop on Friday, January 24.

In these last episodes, Christmas is around the corner, which makes it the perfect time for Colt, Beau, and the rest of the family to raise a glass in farewell. "With the ranch in Lisa Neumann's hands and more trouble on the horizon, the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future," reads the logline.

The first comedy produced by Netflix, The Ranch stars Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott. It is executive produced by creators Don Reo and Jim Patterson, as well as Kutcher, Jeff Lowell, Max Searle, and Matt Ross.

Kutcher was the one to announce the series would be ending with Part 8 in June.

Fans can also mark the end of the series on January 24 with its music. Netflix has partnered with Curb Records to release The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack). It showcases several of the series' best songs, including its theme song, Ed Bruce's "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" performed by Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings.

Track listing for The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack):

"Rumor (Glover Mix)" — Lee Brice

"Things That I Lean On (feat. Jason Isbell)" — Wynonna & The Big Noise

"Slower" — Filmore

"Whiskey On My Breath" — Love And Theft

"Nobody" — Dylan Scott

"Home To The Water" — Mallary Hope

"Thank God For You" — Rodney Atkins

"Runs In The Family" — BoDeans

"One At A Time" — Jackson Michelson

"Joshua Tree" — Ruthie Collins

"Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy" — Mo Pitney

"Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" — Lukas Nelson & Shooter Jennings

The Ranch, Part 8 Premiere, Friday, January 24, Netflix