Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Following Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson, best known for That ’70s Show, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of rape earlier this past year.

The actor has maintained his innocence since he was convicted on two of three forcible rape charges that were launched against him. He was accused by three women of raping them at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 when he was starring on That ’70s Show. At the time of conviction, the jury found Masterson guilty of raping two women in 2003 but couldn’t reach a verdict on an allegation from November 2001 which involved his former girlfriend.

At the sentencing of Masterson’s case, the three women spoke openly about Masterson’s actions and how they had impacted their lives, asking the judge to give him life behind bars. Unidentified by name, per Variety, Jane Doe 1 called Masterson a “true coward and heartless monster.” Meanwhile, Jane Doe 2 said, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair.” And Jane Doe 3 shared she’d been diagnosed with PTSD following the assault.

Masterson who is also known for Netflix‘s The Ranch did not speak during the sentencing appearance, but was supported by his family including his wife Bijou Phillips, and his siblings Alanna Masterson, Will Masterson, and Jordan Masterson.

During the sentencing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo reportedly addressed the actor, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

Masterson’s guilty conviction was delivered in May 2023. It was his second trial for the same charges. The first trial ended with a hung jury in November 2022. In both trials, Masterson’s ties to Scientology were explored as all three victims were formerly Scientologists.

The actor played Steven Hyde in Fox’s long-running comedy That ’70s Show, appearing in 200 episodes over its run from 1998 to 2006. Masterson was first arrested in June 2020 when he was charged with three separate counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2021 and had his first trial in 2022.