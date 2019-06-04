'The Ranch' to End With Fourth and Final Season on Netflix

Ashton Kutcher's multi-cam comedy The Ranch will conclude with its upcoming fourth season at Netflix.

The actor, best known for That '70s Show and Punk'd, revealed that the comedy costarring Sam Elliott, Dax Shepard, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert will wrap its run with Parts 7 and 8.

"@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet," he tweeted. "We're excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!"

The statement was shared alongside a photo of Kutcher with Shepard, Cuthbert and Elliott. Since premiering in 2016, The Ranch has aired 60 episodes and will conclude with 80 once the final 20 are released over the course of Parts 7 and 8.

The show made headlines in recent seasons when original costar Danny Masterson was fired following multiple sexual assault allegations. After Masterson's exit — his character Rooster was killed in a motorcycle accident — Dax Shepard, who worked with Kutcher on Punk'd, joined the show as Luke, a cousin of Kutcher's Colt.

No word on when the show will return, but Kutcher's message states that some of the episodes will arrive before the end of the year, and the show will then conclude with the release of the final 10 in 2020. Stay tuned for more details as they arise and you can stream The Ranch's first three seasons on Netflix now.

The Ranch, Season 4 Premiere, 2019, Netflix