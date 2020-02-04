Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why 'The Ranch' Ended

Ashton Kutcher's Netflix series The Ranch recently launched its final episodes on the streaming platform, and in a recent interview, the comedic actor reveals the reason behind the show's conclusion.

Featured as a guest on an episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Kutcher was candid about The Ranch's clear conclusion. The actor, whose previous credits include That '70s Show and Two and a Half Men, explained his satisfaction with the Netflix project's end.

"The story was told," he said of The Ranch. "I love everything that we did. Everybody there was still highly in love with each other... We got to the point where we were able to let everybody know this was the last season, and that we were going to wrap it up, so everybody had time to find their next gig."

Despite Quibi's recent reveal that Punk'd would return, Kutcher — who hosted the MTV series from 2003 to 2015 — isn't attached to the project, which is set to be emceed by Chance the Rapper. The Ranch costarred Sam Elliott, Grady Lee Richmond, Elisha Cuthbert, Debra Winger, Kathy Baker and more.

"Netflix owns the show," Kutcher continued, "so it's not like there was this big syndication boon that's going to come if we shoot two more seasons." The statement seems to hint at the actor's past projects, which ran for more seasons on network versus Netflix's streaming.

"I've been on shows were you keep going, and you keep going," Kutcher added. "And then you've got a brother who's a gorilla," he said, hinting at a Two and a Half Men plotline involving his character Walden.

Regardless of the past, one thing's for sure: It sounds like Kutcher's satisfied with The Ranch's conclusion, and hopefully fans are as well. And, unlike with syndication, viewers can rewatch whenever they want with a subscription.

