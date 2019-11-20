What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2019
Netflix subscribers have plenty of reasons to stay indoors this holiday season as December makes way for highly anticipated premieres and the arrival of fan favorites.
Among the top titles this month on Netflix are the final season of Fuller House, which kicks off on December 6. Meanwhile, Lifetime's You moves to Netflix for Season 2 and The Witcher starring Henry Cavill will make its debut with a second season already on the horizon.
Scroll down to see the full schedule which includes festive fun, network shows and much more.
Available This Month on Netflix:
December 1
Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2019
'The Crown,' 'Atypical,' 'The Irishman' & more arrive this month.
December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War on Everyone
December 4
The Last O.G.:Season 2
Let's Dance — NETFLIX FILM
Los Briceno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 8
From Paris with Love
December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
It Comes at Night
December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Season 3
Why You'll Want to Binge 'Outlander' Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix
This Memorial Day, join Jamie and Claire on their time-traversing love story.
December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whithall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 13
6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM
December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedy Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 19
After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 20
The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 22
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
'You' Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date on Netflix (PHOTO)
Ready to meet Joe's new obsession? Check out the new key art!
December 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Como caido del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 25
Sweetheart
December 26
The App — NETFLIX FILM
Le Bazar de la Charite — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 27
The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Secret Life of Pets 2
December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
December 29
Lawless
December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME
December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Die Another Day
Golden Eye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving This Month:
Yoga Hosers
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events : Series 1
Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Thor: Ragnarok
Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' Rounds Out Cast With Jeff Perry, Anders Holm & More
Julia Garner leads in the 10-episode limited series from Shonda Rhimes as 'Soho Grifter' Anna Delvey.
Get Santa
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
Helix: Season 2
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
George of the Jungle 2
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen' Reveals Key Art & Teaser (VIDEO)
RuPaul goes scripted for this upcoming comedy.
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler's List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter's Bone
XXX: State of the Union