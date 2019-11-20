What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2019

Netflix subscribers have plenty of reasons to stay indoors this holiday season as December makes way for highly anticipated premieres and the arrival of fan favorites.

Among the top titles this month on Netflix are the final season of Fuller House, which kicks off on December 6. Meanwhile, Lifetime's You moves to Netflix for Season 2 and The Witcher starring Henry Cavill will make its debut with a second season already on the horizon.

Scroll down to see the full schedule which includes festive fun, network shows and much more.

Available This Month on Netflix:

December 1

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War on Everyone

December 4

The Last O.G.:Season 2

Let's Dance — NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 8

From Paris with Love

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whithall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 13

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedy Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 19

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 20

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 22

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Como caido del cielo — NETFLIX FILM

Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 25

Sweetheart

December 26

The App — NETFLIX FILM

Le Bazar de la Charite — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY

You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 27

The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

December 29

Lawless

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME

December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

Golden Eye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Leaving This Month:

Yoga Hosers

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events : Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Thor: Ragnarok

Get Santa

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Helix: Season 2

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

George of the Jungle 2

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union