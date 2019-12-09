Golden Globes 2020: The Complete List of Nominees
The nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are here! And after a great year in TV and film, this year's list of nominees included plenty of surprises and some expected nods.
On nominees Monday, December 9, the nominations were announced by Tim Allen (Last Man Standing), Dakota Fanning, and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. The awards show, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and air on NBC.
Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories. Be sure to tune in and find out who wins in January!
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
Unbelievable
The Loudest Voice
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Succession
The Morning Show
Killing Eve
Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Billy Porter, Pose
Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sasha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Annette Bening, The Report
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Director — Motion Picture
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Todd Phillips, The Joker
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
Dolemite is My Name
Best Motion Picture — Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NBC