Golden Globes 2020: The Complete List of Nominees

The nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are here! And after a great year in TV and film, this year's list of nominees included plenty of surprises and some expected nods.

On nominees Monday, December 9, the nominations were announced by Tim Allen (Last Man Standing), Dakota Fanning, and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. The awards show, which will take place on Sunday, January 5, will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and air on NBC.

Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories. Be sure to tune in and find out who wins in January!

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

The Loudest Voice

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Succession

The Morning Show

Killing Eve

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Billy Porter, Pose

Brian Cox, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry



Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman



Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory



Best Motion Picture — Animated

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit,” Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Elton John, Rocketman

“Stand Up,” Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell, Harriet



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Kaitlyn Dever, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Annette Bening, The Report

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Director — Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, The Joker

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite



Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Knives Out

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Dolemite is My Name

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story



77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NBC