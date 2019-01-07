Sandra Oh Reflects on Her Milestone Golden Globes Win & Landing That Racy 'This Is Us' Joke

Sandra Oh has much to be happy about. She not only won a Golden Globe last night for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in Killing Eve, but she and host Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) nailed it as hosts of the fun-filled awards show that handed out trophies to the best in film and television as determined by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.

When she came back stage after the broadcast, the actress was still riding high.

“I’m just slowly landing into this room with you,” she told reporters, admitting that her award category was one of the last things on her mind. “I was so stressed out about hosting I couldn’t give it one second’s thought. [The win] was amazing and I’m so grateful. This is one of the best nights of my life!”

On being the first person of Asian descent to host the Globes, Oh says, “I’m so glad for them to have asked me. I’m aware of what that means.”

Having her parents present, and incorporating them into some of her jokes, made the evening all the sweeter. “They are amazing,” says Oh, who adds that she wanted to make her parents happy. “I’m so grateful they were able to come and that they were here.”

Oh and Samberg’s one-liners mostly came from fawning over the talent, the reverse method of previous host Ricky Gervais. For example, Samberg asked Jeff Bridges, the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, if he could be his dad. (Aww…)

But Oh got a big reaction from the audience after she delivered an R-rated joke about how people sexually gratify themselves over three actors from This is Us — Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown – as she was introducing the trio of presenters.

“All I could think about was landing that joke the entire night,” Oh told TV Insider after the live broadcast on NBC. “That was my last joke of the night. There were things going on and I was standing there with that statue and all I was thinking of was that word and I gotta land it.”

Did Oh think the line (which aired after 10 p.m.) was too much?

“I thought it was an amazingly, fantastically funny, biting line,” she says.