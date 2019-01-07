Golden Globe 2019 Winners: Everything We Learned Behind the Scenes (PHOTOS)

Michael Maloney
globes-backstage-2019
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

“You can constantly question yourself as an actor,” Madden says. “[Winning this is] a real confidence boost.” As for the buzz that he’s set to play the next James Bond, the actor states, “they are just rumors.” Next up? His role as John Reid in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Best Television Series – Drama: The Americans

“There was a lot of spying, espionage and murder, but this was a show about a marriage – that’s what we want people to think about and look back on.” – Joe Weisberg, creator/executive producer, The Americans

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

“This is what 59 looks like,” proclaimed Clarkson. “I haven’t had a breath or a bite in about four days. I won’t let anyone say anything about winning. If they do, I make them turn around three times and spit, which is an old theater superstition.” Afterwards, Clarkson planned on calling her parents and celebrating at the HBO party. “I’m going to be eating bolognese tomorrow…or maybe tonight!”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

“It’s a very emotional story,” says Brad Simpson, executive producer. “When Versace was killed, people thought they’d lost something. This show, I feel, is giving people permission to grieve.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

“One of the great ironies of me being able to play this part is that even though I do share some ethnic background similar to [serial killer Andrew Cunanan], we were very, very different in the way we were raised and the homes we grew up in. It really is a testament to how it makes the world of difference in one’s life to have that support and love. I feel like I’ve been given a super-hero cape. If there’s a young half or full Filipino who looks to my work as a source of inspiration or encouragement, then sign me up. I’m on board for that.”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

“It was so exciting to work for Showtime on this,” Arquette says. “I never once heard the refrain I’ve heard [elsewhere about a character] – ‘Is she likable? Is she attractive?’ I felt so free.”

On dropping a few F-bombs in her acceptance speech, Arquette said: “I’m so sorry! I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned ‘F-bomb.’ Dental dramas are true!”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method

“The first episode we did with these two gentlemen [series stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin] in Musso & Frank [restaurant in Hollywood] was a moment,” says creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre. “I’ll never forget looking at these two guys thinking I was fighting out of my weight class. I’m stunned, amazed, delighted, and grateful that our work was held up as being worthy. It’s extraordinary. I’m shaken and overwhelmed.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

“This is one of the most incredible nights of my life,” says Oh, who also co-hosted the awards with Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). “I’m the first person of color to host the Golden Globes.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

“I don’t think that should happen because I really believe that actors can embody and portray anything,” Whishaw said, in response to recent comments from Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) about him not taking on any more gay roles for a while. “We shouldn’t be defined only by what we are. There was a time we didn’t know anything about actors. They were very mysterious. Now, we know everything. On the other hand, I think there needs to be greater equality. I’d like to see more gay actors playing straight roles. There should be an even playing field.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“I could talk about the costumes [on our show] all year,” Brosnahan gushed when asked about her character’s wardrobe. “We don’t have enough time! Our costume designer, Donna Zakowska, is a genius. One of my favorite parts of prepping for every episode is coming in and seeing all of Donna’s ideas on the wall. She’s one of my favorite people to collaborate with.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

“This is pretty special,” Douglas says of his win. “I look at this challenge at this point in my career to develop my comic chops. Comedy’s much harder to do than drama. We all cherish our funny friend. My dad [Kirk Douglas] would say to me, ‘You’re getting an award for being funny? Ha!’

“My career started with The Streets of San Francisco. I had a mentor there with [the late] Karl Malden. We did 26 shows a season on location in San Francisco. It was [where] I learned my work ethic.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Shallow,” Music and Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

Asked about working with Bradley Cooper as a director, Lady Gaga politely and deftly directed the conversation to the award in hand: “This is for Best Original Song…[Cooper] was an incredible director and I loved working with him and he made me a better actress. What we’re excited to be on stage for is how much [Cooper] believed in this song as a vehicle for storytelling in this film.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

“There are aspects of Freddie Mercury I relate to,” Malek said. “You can look at this man who step son stage and he performed these super-human [feats, achieving] rock god-icon status. He’s a god. There’s a part of him that could hold an audience in his hand. At some moments, he just wanted to be held that way, as well. I tried to find the humanity in him. I related to the nature of him being an immigrant, struggling to discover his identity…he lifted me up to be everything I could be in this film.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

“My mom and dad got married when they were 18 years old,” Close said backstage, elaborating on points she made in her on-air speech. “My dad went off to the war. My mom had children very early. My dad went on to be a surgeon. My mom always said, ‘I made a vow and I’m going to stay in this.’ I can’t say that it was fulfilling for her for all the potential she had.

“When she said, ‘I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything,’ of course, as a child, you say, ‘Oh, that’s not true. You have children and we love you,’ but I understood what she meant… I’m holding [my mother] in my heart and am moved to get this award for this particular story…it’s not too late to follow your dream, and hopefully, find support in that [from] people who love you.”

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

“I will take this,” said Rami Malek, stepping to the microphone after producers were asked about Bryan Singer, the film’s original director, not being mentioned in the movie’s acceptance speech. “There’s only one thing we wanted to do and that is to celebrate Freddie Mercury in this film. There is only one Freddie Mercury and nothing could compromise us from giving him the love, celebration, and adulation that he deserves.”

InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 - Arrivals
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

“Don’t be upset, that’s the way it goes in Hollywood,” director Peter Ramsey said when asked about being cut off during the acceptance speech. “We all felt deeply that anyone can have this kind of experience and be this kind of hero. The story of Miles Morales was a way to crystallize all of those feelings into one character.”

1 of

The 2019 Golden Globes had some memorable on-screen acceptance speeches, but there were also some great insights shared backstage in the press room. TV Insider was on the scene to capture the thoughts and emotions of what the winners were feeling as they decompressed from their big wins.

Read on to hear directly from winners including Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and many more!

Click through the gallery above for our Golden Globes post-mortem, filled with plenty of juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits!

