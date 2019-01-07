Golden Globe 2019 Winners: Everything We Learned Behind the Scenes (PHOTOS)

George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

“My mom and dad got married when they were 18 years old,” Close said backstage, elaborating on points she made in her on-air speech. “My dad went off to the war. My mom had children very early. My dad went on to be a surgeon. My mom always said, ‘I made a vow and I’m going to stay in this.’ I can’t say that it was fulfilling for her for all the potential she had.

“When she said, ‘I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything,’ of course, as a child, you say, ‘Oh, that’s not true. You have children and we love you,’ but I understood what she meant… I’m holding [my mother] in my heart and am moved to get this award for this particular story…it’s not too late to follow your dream, and hopefully, find support in that [from] people who love you.”