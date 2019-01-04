10 Memorable Golden Globes Moments of the Last Decade (VIDEOS)

The 2019 Golden Globes are upon us!

And if you ask us, it's always good to take a look back on years past to see where this year's ceremony might go.

Below, we're breaking down some of the most memorable moments of the last decade. From moving speeches to awkward tension, a lot has happened since 2009.

Heath Ledger Is Awarded Posthumously (2009)

Fans of Ledger as the The Dark Knight's Joker were left heartbroken after his sudden death in 2008. The actor's performance received plenty of recognition, including a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. The award was accepted by the film's director, Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk).

Michael C. Hall Wins for Dexter (2010)

The actor, who played the titular Dexter in Showtime's serial killer series, finally took home a Golden Globe for his work during the show's fourth season. At the time, the actor had recently undergone treatment for a form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and his knit-capped appearance shocked many as he had not revealed his illness prior to the awards show.

Ricky Gervais' Jokes Go Too Far (2011)

The repeat host of the awards ceremony seemed to rub the audience the wrong way during the 2011 festivities. With his jokes about everything from Scientology to Hugh Hefner, the comedian held nothing back. In the clip above, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen clapped back at the host, noting his unkind delivery.

The Artist's Uggie Steals the Show (2012)

The 2012 awards season was dominated by the contemporary French silent film, The Artist, and when the cast took to the stage to collect their award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, the film's dog Uggie also joined. Needless to say, he stole the show with his adorable antics.

Jodie Foster Comes Out to the Audience (2013)

While receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2013 show, Foster caught viewers by surprise when she used her speech for publicly coming out as gay. The actress garnered immediate applause from the audience in the theater as she joked, "I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago in the stone age."

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Make a Dynamic Hosting Duo (2014)

In their second year as hosts, Fey and Poehler continued to dazzle the audience with their relevant and hilarious monologue and jokes. Plus, Poehler ended up taking home an award for her role in Parks and Recreation making it a big year for the funny pair.

Gina Rodriguez's Emotional Acceptance Speech (2015)

Taking to the stage to accept her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical in Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez spoke through excited tears as she thanked her parents and the network for her role. At the end she quoted her father, noting that his mantra of "I can and I will" has turned into "I can and I did."

Lady Gaga Becomes a TV Star (2016)

After entering Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story universe in the Hotel season, Gaga quickly became known as more than just a singer. Her emotional speech seems almost foreshadowing that she'd be a nominee in 2019 for her role in A Star Is Born.

Meryl Persists With a Powerful Speech (2017)

Despite barely having a voice when she accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award, Meryl Streep went on to deliver one of the show's most powerful moments of the year. Pointedly political, the speech illustrated the diverse backgrounds of Hollywood's talent and how, without them, entertainment would be quite bland.

Oprah's Time's Up Speech (2018)

In the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, Oprah's Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech had some people speculating about her future career path. Oprah 2020, anyone? Ultimately, Winfrey was a comforting voice at a much-needed moment.