7 Awkward Moments You May Have Missed at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were filled with plenty of heartwarming and truly exciting moments, but we all know what people remember long after the final award is given — the awkward, the funny, and the viral.

Sunday's 2019 awards were no exception, as many viewers picked up on some of the evening's most hilarious (and uncomfortable) fare.

Below, we're rounding up some of the most talked-about awkward moments of the night. Scroll down for everything from Rami Malek's memory lapse to Taylor Swift's one-sided double kiss with Lady Gaga.

Patricia Arquette Doesn't Have Time for Lady Gaga

I know it was prob not intentional but it looked like Lady Gaga got Leonardo DiCaprio’d by Patricia Arquette as she walked by #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/pkN48bVyhx — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

During Arquette's walk to the stage to accept her award for her performance in Escape at Dannemora, Lady Gaga appeared to reach out for a handshake or acknowledgment only to receive a curt nod in response. The moment calls back to the 2016 ceremony where Gaga won for American Horror Story: Hotel and pushed past a surprised Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rami Malek Forgot He Worked With Francia Raisa

During the red carpet, Bohemian Rhapsody star (and one of the night's big winners) Malek reunited with his former co-star Raisa, who was serving as a correspondent. The grown-ish actress reminded Malek of their connection telling him, "Fourteen years ago, you were on a show called Over There. I was Sawa, your little sister." The news nearly floored the actor who responded, "You’re kidding me!"

Taylor Swift's Double Kiss for Gaga

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, two legends. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1YKDhm1XXG — chynna | #1 sad beautiful tragic stan (@chynnaluvtaylor) January 7, 2019

When Taylor Swift and Idris Elba presented Lady Gaga with the award for A Star Is Born's "Shallow," Swift attempted to congratulate the songstress with a double cheek kiss, but only managed one before Gaga moved on.

Debra Messing and Giuliana Rancic Meet Again

Giuliana Rancic tells Debra Messing "oh you're presenting tonight" Debra: "no no I'm not". Giuliana again: "are all the cast here?" Debra: "No Will and Grace isn't nominated..." some researcher for E! News defo just got the sack #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LZdfYkydxv — Alexandra Ryan (@SweetLikeAli) January 7, 2019

Last year's red carpet didn't bode well for Rancic, who Messing called out along with the E! network for their gender pay disparity issues with former reporter Catt Sadler. This year, Rancic asked Messing if she was presenting and if the rest of the Will & Grace cast was in attendance. Messing told Rancic that the show wasn't nominated, but didn't share her own nomination.

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's Engagment

Is there anything more magical than an awards show proposal? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1HeSWN1lpG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2019

In what was meant to be spoof of the 2018 Emmys proposal, Rudolph proposed to her former SNL costar. The segment had the audience roaring, but for those unaware of the reference, the moment could be construed as strange. Plus, the original proposal was really sweet!

Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Was Unimpressed by Andy Samberg's Joke

Did anyone else too lazy to change the channel after the game see the look on Ryan Coogler’s face when Andy Samberg made a Black Panther joke? #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/KFHeT0dsLA — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 7, 2019

During the ceremony's monologue, there were a few jokes that seemed to fall flat. One example was Andy Samberg's quip about hit Marvel film Black Panther, which included a reference to the real-life political party, the Black Panthers. Judging from director Ryan Coogler's face, there wasn't anything funny about the bit.

Michael Douglas' Little Trip

As actor Michael Douglas made his way to the stage for his Kominsky Method win, he got a little over eager and tripped a bit. Thankfully, he recovered himself and was able to collect his award without issue.