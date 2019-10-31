John Stamos Joins Disney+ Series 'Big Shot' From David E. Kelley

John Stamos is teaming up with Disney+ and Big Little Lies scribe David E. Kelley for his next TV project, an original series titled Big Shot.

The actor has been cast in the lead role in the show that was originally pitched by Single Parents star Brad Garrett, who will serve as executive producer. Kelley is writing and executive producing alongside Dean Lorey, and Bill D'Elia will direct the first installment of the one-hour dramedy.

The 10-episode series follows Stamos' character — a temperamental college basketball coach who is fired from his job and winds up working as a teacher and coach at an all-girls private school.

"John is absolutely perfect for this role and we are thrilled that he'll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project," says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. "Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It's a great fit for Disney+."

Stamos is currently starring in Netflix's You and is set to appear as Chef Louis in The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! this November on ABC. Past credits include shows such as ER, Necessary Roughness, Galavant, Entourage, Two and a Half Men, Law & Order: SVU, Scream Queens and Grandfathered.

The actor and producer is best known for his role as Uncle Jesse in the beloved family series Full House. Stamos reprised the role in recent seasons of Netflix's revival series Fuller House.

