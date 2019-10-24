A New 'Hocus Pocus' Movie Is in the Works at Disney+

Just in time for the spookiest season of all, it's been reported that Disney+ is currently working on a new Hocus Pocus movie for the streaming platform.

The beloved Halloween-set film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy debuted back in 1993, but fan fervor hasn't ebbed much in the past 26 years. According to Collider, who broke the news, Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics) will serve as writer and co-producer on the project.

While it remains unclear if the film will be a direct sequel or not, D'Angelo will reportedly try to incorporate the Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy). No one is attached to the title at the moment, but Disney is hopeful the original stars will be included in some way.

A family film, Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic over the years and is particularly popular around the fall season. The film follows a group of children who, after Salem's witch sisters are awakened, must stop their diabolical plan to remain on earth and target children to maintain their own youth and beauty.

The original film was directed by Kenny Ortega, who worked on a script penned by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Other original stars of the film included Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vinessa Shaw as Allison, and Doug Jones as Billy. NCIS' Sean Murray played Thackery, and Jason Marsden voiced the character's cat form, Binx.

Writer D'Angelo has worked on various television projects. She served as writer-producer on Fox's comedy LA to Vegas, CBS' Happy Together and was an associate producer on Netflix's film Game Over, Man!.