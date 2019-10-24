'Lizzie McGuire' Revival: Disney+ Series Reunites Hilary Duff With TV Family (PHOTO)

It's an exciting day for Lizzie McGuire fans as Disney+'s previously announced series has made a casting announcement. Original stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will join Hilary Duff in the revival.

Reprising their roles as parents Jo and Sam and brother Matt McGuire, respectively, the actors reunited for the first time in 15 years for the premiere episode's read-through. While together, the TV family took a group photo, seen above.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. "With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."

The original series creator Terri Minsky is returning as showrunner and executive producer, while Duff and Rachel Winter will also serve as EPs. The new series picks up as Lizzie is about to turn 30 and seemingly has everything she could want in life.

From a dream job as a New York City decorator's assistant to her perfect guy and stunning Brooklyn apartment, life's perfect from the outside. But not everything is as its seems. With help from her friends, family, and 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie will navigate the roller coaster that is adulthood.

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

Don't miss them reunite when Lizzie McGuire returns on Disney+.

