That's What It's All About, Alfie! EPIX Renews 'Pennyworth' for Season 2

The butler did it! He scored a second season!

EPIX just announced that it has picked up Pennyworth for Season 2, with filming set to start back up in the UK in January 2020. In a statement, EPIX President Michael Wright called the series starring Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth — future manservant to Bruce Wayne — a "big hit for us" that was also "embraced by critics and fans alike."

Wright went on to say in the network's release that the spy drama "was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on EPIX, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. [Executive producers] Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must-watch series."

He's not lying. Stylish as hell and set in an alternate version of Swingin' Sixties London, the uber-creative Pennyworth paints the twentysomething Alfred as a military veteran who finds himself drawn into a battle between two secret societies intent on upending the monarchy after launching a private security firm team with a handful of his former war buddies.

The first season saw Alfred meeting Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), a dapper American billionaire and CIA operative, burying the love of his life (The Crown's Emma Paetz), tangling with violent henchwoman Bet Sykes (Paloma Faith) and, in the finale, surviving an bomb attack meant to kill the Queen orchestrated by his own father (Ian Puleston-Davies).

All of this makes room for major changes in the next 10-episode batch, so we can't help but echo the sentiments of EPIX's Wright, who states in the release that "We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

Pennyworth, Season 1, Streaming Now, Epix.com and the EPIX NOW app