Best Lines of the Week (October 21-27): ‘I’m Going to a Screening of ‘Rocky Horror’ at My Church’

TV Insider Staff
Abbott Elementary
ABC

As Halloween approaches us, so do Halloween-themed shows!

Starting strong was Abbott Elementary, which saw the teachers decked out in some hilarious costumes as candy gets loose in the school — every teacher’s nightmare. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show challenged their contestants to an apple cake signature, complete with scary puns that are more of a trick than a treat.

Not all TV was Halloween-focused, but we’ve still been lucky with some great episodes from our other favorite shows. Reality families never escape the drama — on The D’Amelio Show, we get a glimpse into the on-and-off relationship of Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, and on The Kardashians, we finally get a sneak peek into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

Want to see what lines we loved from this week? Read more to find out!

Carlos
The CW

The Winchesters (The CW)

“Don’t look at me, dude. This one’s full of surprises today. I mean, she could have a hundred demons in that tree, for all I know.”

—Carlos (Jojo Fleites) responds to an incredulous look from a demon (Billy Slaughter) when Ada (Demetria McKinney) proposes trapping him in a bonsai tree for centuries.

 

Linda
Fox

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

“Good luck. And hey, wish me luck not burning down the restaurant. Ha! Just kidding, I’ll put it out.”

—Linda (John Roberts) sends her family off on their way to try to catch a homerun baseball with Teddy (Larry Murphy).

 

Abbott Elementary
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“I’m going to a screening of Rocky Horror at my church. They take out all the cursing, all the references to sex and sexuality. It comes in at just under 26 minutes, and it is a hoot!”

— Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) shares her exciting Halloween plans with Jeanine (Quinta Brunson)

 

Matt
HBO

Avenue 5 (HBO)

“Avenue 5 is a cultural void. We have a problem with toddler combat.”

— After finding a military space station Matt (Zach Woods) is shocked at the difference in civility

 

Matt Lucas
Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“He’s scary enough anyway. He doesn’t need to creep around.”

— Host Matt Lucas gets spooked when judge Paul Hollywood creeps up behind him

 

Dixie D'Amelio
Hulu

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu)

Noah: It happens though

Dixie: No, it doesn’t happen

Noah: Not really. No, it doesn’t

— Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio discuss the status of their relationship and how they have broken up eight times in the past year

 

FOX

Family Guy (FOX)

“I’m hereby promoting you to Vice Executive Managing Director in Charge of Lengthy Titles”

— Cleveland (Arif Zahir) excels at his new job at the Pawtucket Patriot Brewery so much that he got a promotion

 

Chip and Joe
Magnolia Network

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Magnolia Network)

“I would say this is 0 steps forward 12 steps back”

— Chip and Jo express their frustration with how their project is going so far

 

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

Kris: She was drunk as a skunk laying on the floor throwing up. Who wants to get married like that?

Kim: Who doesn’t?

— Kris Jenner shares her disappointment after her daughter Kourtney “eloped” in Vegas

 

Alfred Pennyworth
EPIX

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler (EPIX)

Zahra: He wants to meet at midnight

Alfred: Midnight? Someone’s been reading spy novels

— Alfred (Jack Bannon) responds sarcastically to Zahra (Jing Lusi) about a request she received to meet with someone at midnight to learn about her father

 

