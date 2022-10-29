Best Lines of the Week (October 21-27): ‘I’m Going to a Screening of ‘Rocky Horror’ at My Church’

As Halloween approaches us, so do Halloween-themed shows!

Starting strong was Abbott Elementary, which saw the teachers decked out in some hilarious costumes as candy gets loose in the school — every teacher’s nightmare. Meanwhile, The Great British Baking Show challenged their contestants to an apple cake signature, complete with scary puns that are more of a trick than a treat.

Not all TV was Halloween-focused, but we’ve still been lucky with some great episodes from our other favorite shows. Reality families never escape the drama — on The D’Amelio Show, we get a glimpse into the on-and-off relationship of Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, and on The Kardashians, we finally get a sneak peek into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

