'Madam Secretary': Is Daisy About to Lose Her Job? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of Madam Secretary, "Valor."]

It was Daisy's (Patina Miller) turn to face Senator Hanson (Wentworth Miller) and the rest of Senate Intelligence Committee in "Valor." While it appeared she had nothing to hide, the end of Sunday's episode of Madam Secretary told a different story.

Senator Hanson remained determined to find something, anything, on anyone connected to Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni). Iran? Any mention of anything or anyone connected to it is obviously just an excuse for him to continue his investigation. He opened up his line of questioning for Daisy by asking if she traveled to Iran or had extended communication with any Iranian nationals. However, the focus quickly moved to a night she was arrested for assaulting a man in a bar.

Nina (Tracee Chimo Pallero) met the staff on the campaign one night, and a man tried to get her to have a drink with him. He refused to take no for an answer, even when Daisy intervened, and followed them. When he grabbed Daisy, she hit him, knocking him back into a table. He was bleeding and demanded someone call 9-1-1 and the police.

"It was a reflex," Daisy explained to the committee. "I had been studying Krav Maga, and they train you to react to being grabbed from behind, which I was." The paramedics refused to take the man to the hospital, but the police brought her in for questioning because of all the blood and screaming.

Here, Hanson called an end to the session, but at the beginning of the next one, accused Daisy of "abusing her position" to get the police to let her go and not press charges. She and Olivia (Amanda Warren) denied that was the case; a video taken that night proved that Daisy didn't do anything wrong. Furthermore, Daisy tried to remain vague about her job, but the officer who took her statement pressed her until she told him she worked for Elizabeth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hanson ended the session, but Russell (Zeljko Ivanek) later went to Daisy and informed her the Senator thought she lied. It might have just been a matter of correcting the record, but she had to be careful, he warned her. It appeared that was the case; she left Claudine Bernard, a friend who works at the French embassy, off her lists of eyewitnesses and foreign nationals with whom she had contact. It was a simple omission, Olivia defended, and that seemed to be it. Again, Hanson was left looking like he had simply mounted a fishing expedition and was pulling accusations out of nowhere ... right?

Maybe not. Daisy admitted to Russell that she left Claudine's name off the list for a reason. We'll have to wait to find out why, but that is likely the cause for the "national security situation" he mentions in the preview for the next episode.

What's on the flash drive Daisy hands over to two agents in an interrogation room? How is her friend, a foreign agent, involved? All Russell knows is all of that "looks bad." Elizabeth wants to know is if Daisy committed a crime.

While Henry (Tim Daly) says, "you have to let her go," is it simply that the promo has been cut in such a way to make it look like Elizabeth may have to fire Daisy? Or could that happen?

While it's unlikely Daisy did anything wrong and is probably protecting her friend, we're a bit worried about what this means for her — and for Senator Hanson's investigation into Elizabeth.

Madam Secretary, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS