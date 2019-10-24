'The Haves and the Have Nots' Return in Sexy New Season 7 Trailer (VIDEO)

They're not going anywhere.

That's what the trailer and key art for the upcoming seventh season of OWN's soapy drama, The Haves and the Have Nots, says about those conniving Cryer, Young, and Harrington families as they blackmail, manipulate and often fall into the sack together in their quest for power and wealth.

OWN announced on Thursday that Season 7 would begin on January 7 at 9/8c. The Haves and the Have Nots is the #1 original cable series among African-American women viewers. It is also among the top five original scripted series on ad-supported cable.

One familiar face seen in the trailer (above) is that of Geoffrey Owens, who made headlines last year after the former Cosby Show actor was discovered to be working at a Trader Joe's. However, fans and the Hollywood community quickly came together to support Owens, who was never shamed by his job at TJ's. The TV vet has worked on such contemporary shows as NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and The Blacklist, and now he'll be playing a senator in the new season of The Haves and the Have Nots.

The rest of the cast — including John Schneider (Jim Cryer), Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Renee Lawless (Katheryn Cryer), Crystal Fox (Hannah Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington) and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer) — are back for more revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction, touching the lives of every character.

Check out the key art here:

The Haves and the Have Nots, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 9/8c, OWN