‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Cast Says Goodbye to the Crazy Soapy Drama (VIDEO)

To list all of the crazy moments from OWN’s primetime soap The Haves and the Have Nots would probably take more space than the internet allows. But as we approach the final eight episodes of Tyler Perry‘s soapy drama, the cast is getting a little sentimental and reflecting on at least some of them.

When the series about the lives of the rich and powerful Cryer and Harrington families premiered in 2013, it quickly became clear that this show wasn’t going to play things safe. Like any good serial, blackmail, extramarital affairs, sexuality, and murder were the norm and, at times, the characters even had a brief (very brief!) moment to actually be happy.

But the boundary-pushing moments are what made the show stand out. One of our personal favorite episodes saw Veronica Harrington (played to the seething hilt by Angela Robinson) take a dinner fork to her chest by her pushed-to-the-limit son, Jeffrey (Gavin Houston), who was trying to live a comfortable life outside of the closet but, darn it, Veronica did not want a gay son and wasn’t afraid to say it.

In this exclusive video, courtesy of OWN, the cast of the series looks back on what the series has meant to them. If you have a favorite moment, feel free to leave it in the comments below.

The Haves and the Have Nots, Final Episodes Premiere, Tuesday, June 1, 10/9c, OWN