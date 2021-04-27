OWN Sets ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Final Episodes Premiere, Plus Watch a New Teaser (VIDEO)

“It’s the fatal final season and the wicked will be punished.” That’s the promise made in TV Insider’s exclusive teaser revealing the premiere event of the final episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots.

OWN’s No. 1 drama in all of cable and the network’s first scripted drama returns for one last Temptations Tuesdays on June 1 at 8/7c. When it’s all over, the Tyler Perry drama will have spent eight seasons and 196 episodes chronicling the scandalous lives of the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families in Savannah, Georgia. (The first half of the season at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.)

In the final episodes, the wealthy residents of Savannah will be involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy. “Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends find out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked,” the logline teases. “Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters.”

Watch a sneak peek in the video filled with threats, drama, and more above.

The series also stars Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis, and Brock Yurich.

OWN announced in January that The Haves and the Have Nots would be ending with its current eighth season. “We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes,” Tina Perry, president, OWN, said in a statement at the time.

The Haves and the Have Nots is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Perry.

The Haves and the Have Nots, Final Episodes, Tuesday, June 1, 8/7c, OWN