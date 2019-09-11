When Does 'Schitt's Creek' Season 5 Land on Netflix?

Schitt's Creek may be ending with its upcoming sixth and final season, but the Pop TV comedy will continue to delight viewers when Season 5 arrives on Netflix.

After wrapping its fifth chapter on U.S. television this past April, the most recent season of the Dan and Eugene Levy co-created show is slated to arrive on the streaming platform Thursday, October 10. Preceding the streamer's highly anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie by one day, Schitt's Creek is bringing subscribers plenty of laughs.

Since debuting in 2015 on cable TV, Schitt's Creek has become a building success with each passing year making its impending conclusion all the more bittersweet. Thankfully, with the arrival of Season 5 on Netflix, it softens the blow a bit, allowing fans who haven't caught up to spend time with the Rose family, and for those who did catch Season 5, to relive every hilarious second.

After years of buzz, the cult comedy finally got its due with four Emmy nominations at this year's ceremony. Stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara were both nominated in lead acting comedy categories. Meanwhile, the show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes — and we'd expect no less.

So don't miss out on Moira's wigs, Alexis's "ew, David" exclamations and much more when Season 5 of Schitt's Creek lands on Netflix this fall.

Schitt's Creek, Season 5, Streaming Thursday, October 11, Netflix

Schitt's Creek, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix