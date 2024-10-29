Billy is on the street once more! That’s right, Billy Eichner has brought his Billy on the Street series back to life for a very special episode as he teams up with Will Ferrell in a segment called, “LOUD WHITE MEN FOR KAMALA.”

The dynamic duo, who have teamed up on the show before, famously for a segment called, “Christmas With Will Ferrell,” are back and hitting the streets to encourage anyone and everyone to get out to vote and volunteer for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. If the segment title didn’t tip you off, Eichner and Ferrell are throwing their support behind the Democratic nominees on this year’s primary ticket.

With just days before November 5th, Eichner and Ferrell are more passionate than ever to convince people to vote blue as they want to “protect Americans from Donald Trump in these crucial final days of Early Voting and exactly one week before Election Day.”

As mentioned, above, Ferrell previously teamed with Eichner for Billy on the Street which garnered more than 100 million views across social media alone.

Billy on the Street with Will Ferrell: Loud White Men for Kamala was made possible in partnership with Vote Save America, and Swing Left among other contributors.

It’s been two years since Billy on the Street graced screens when Eichner teamed up with his fan-favorite costar Elena alongside other celebrities like Jack Black and Paul Rudd for Bros-themed installments, promoting the rom-com film Eichner starred in and wrote in 2022. Billy on the Street originated as an online series written, created, and starring Eichner. Initially produced for Funny or Die, the show went on to find a platform at truTV before it returned to a web-only run.

Other Billy on the Street guests have included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Chris Evans, David Letterman, Mariah Carey, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Madonna, John Oliver, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Stephen Colbert, and many more.

See the newest segment above, and don’t miss out on casting your vote in the 2024 election, learn more about voting and volunteering at VoteSaveAmerica.com and SwingLeft.org.