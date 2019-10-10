'Supernatural' Final Season Trailer: God's Plan for the End, Adam & More (VIDEO)

God (Rob Benedict) knows how he sees this story ending, but he's going up against the Winchesters.

And as Dean (Jensen Ackles) says in the new Supernatural Season 15 trailer, he's not letting "a glorified fanboy get the last word." So, what does God envision? "Supernatural: The End," he says. "And the cover is just a gravestone that says 'Winchester.'"

The preview features plenty of monster hunts, flashbacks and callbacks to previous seasons (Bloody Mary! the Mark of Cain! Samifer!), fights in the bunker, and more. And while we see returning characters like Rowena (Ruth Connell), we also get a glimpse at Christian Kane's Leo Webb, a former hunter, with Dean. And how worried should we be hearing Dean begging Sam (Jared Padalecki), "Sammy, please"?

Plus, it's been years since we last saw Adam, and while we knew Jake Abel would be returning for the final season, it looks like he'll be playing two roles.

"I can do anything," God says as the trailer ends. "I'm a writer." But that means nothing to the Winchesters — and they're the ones who stand between him and his ending.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW