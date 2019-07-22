'Supernatural': Jake Abel Returning as Sam & Dean's Half-Brother Adam for Final Season

Supernatural isn't going to say goodbye without bringing back one of John Winchester's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sons.

Jake Abel is returning as Adam in the final season, TVLine reported. Details regarding how we'll see him again have yet to be revealed.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) half-brother hasn't appeared since the Season 5 finale, when, while acting as Michael's vessel, Sam (while Lucifer's vessel) pulled him down into Lucifer's cage in hell. Adam has been mentioned a couple times since — first, when Dean had to choose between his and Sam's souls in hell and he left Adam's there in Season 6, and then when the brothers didn't recognize his character in the Supernatural musical in Season 10's "Fan Fiction."

Abel won't be the only character to return in Season 15. As executive producer Robert Singer previously told TV Insider, the plan is to do a "best of" familiar faces. "We want to pay off every character we can that viewers have either come to love or hate," he said.

Before his return to Supernatural, Abel will next appear in the new sci-fi drama, Another Life, as Sasha Harrison, the U.S. Secretary of Defense's son. The series drops on Netflix on Thursday, July 25.

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW