The 'Emergence' Cast Talks Rewarding the Audience & Shipping #Jolex (VIDEO)

ABC's new fall mystery Emergence is unquestionably a thriller with a sci-fi angle — the October 8 episode had robot dogs! — but what's also drawing in viewers are the strong characters and attention to relationships.

There are still many potential threats to address, of course, in addition to answering who — or what — Piper (Alexa Swinton) is. No, she isn't human and, as showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters told us, she's AI, which only opens up more questions — and we had to ask the cast about those in our New York Comic Con video suite.

One of the other bright spots of the freshman drama is seeing a more dramatic side to Donald Faison (Alex), best known for his comedic roles like Scrubs' Turk. Faison is holding his own acting alongside the likes of Fargo alum Allison Tolman, who plays Alex's ex, Jo.

While at NYCC, the actor opened up to TV Insider about his challenges acting in a drama. But, he's clearly doing something right as there are definite on-screen sparks between Alex and Jo. The characters are divorced but, as they co-parent Mia (Ashley Aufderheide), they're still very much in each other's orbits. And we are not the only ones noticing there is still some romantic chemistry between these two.

In the video above, cast members Faison, Tolman, Swinton, Aufderheide, Clancy Brown, Robert Bailey Jr., Owain Yeoman, and Zabryna Guevara talked about the quick revelations in the show as well as how they feel about #Jolex. (Which character is not on board with Jo and Alex getting together? Find out in the video!)

