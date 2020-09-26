7 Canceled TV Shows That Left Us Wanting More

Meredith Jacobs
Stumptown Dex The Society Allie God Friended Me Miles Cara Rakesh
ABC/Matthias Clamer; Seacia Pavao/Netflix; Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

As much as we’d love it if every one of our favorite shows could end with everything wrapped up neatly in a bow, that can’t be the case. Sometimes, a show is canceled suddenly and fans just don’t get any closure.

The 2019-2020 season was no different, especially for freshman series, as you’ll see in the list below. From major cliffhangers (like The Society and Emergence) to characters’ stories we’d fallen in love with (like God Friended Me and Council of Dads), we’re recapping the biggest loose ends that will never be resolved from last year before the next TV season.

The Baker and the Beauty - Lisa Vidal and Carlos Gomez
ABC/Laura Magruder

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

After watching the baker (Victor Rasuk’s Daniel) and superstar and fashion mogul (Nathalie Kelley’s Noa) meet and fall in love throughout the first season, fans were treated to a finale-ending engagement. Showrunner Dean Georgaris had promised that was “just the beginning” of their love story, one of four that would have played out over Season 2.

Council of Dads cast - Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael O'Neill as Larry Mills, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Baby Hope, Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry
Seth F. Johnson/NBC

Council of Dads (NBC)

Fans watched the Perry family cope with losing the patriarch Scott (Tom Everett Scott) throughout the first season and come together, with the help of the titular council he’d established with his friends before his death. But in the finale, one of those Dads was close to falling off the wagon after learning about the plans for the land of the Crab Shack. It’s too bad we won’t see what would’ve happened next and gotten to see more of the family as more time passed since Scott’s death.

Emergence - Allison Tolman and Alexa Swinton
Will Hart/ABC

Emergence (ABC)

We may have found out the truth about A.I. Piper (Alexa Swinton) ahead of the finale, but that episode ended up leaving us with a bigger question about her: Is she really all Piper at the end after her consciousness was transferred into Helen’s (Rowena King) shell?

Suraj Sharma as Rakesh Singh, Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, and Violett Beane as Cara Bloom in God Friended Me - Season 2 Episode 21, Series Finale, 'Miracles'
Barbara Nitke/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

God Friended Me (CBS)

At the end of the Season 3 finale, which became the series finale after the drama was canceled only a couple weeks earlier, we saw Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) heading to meet the “she” behind the God Account sending him friend suggestions to help. And because they weren’t able to film an alternate ending, what would’ve come next for the characters, including a reunion for Miles and Cara (Violett Beane) was done as a voiceover. These are storylines we would’ve loved to see play out over a season or two.

Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector - Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme, Tate Ellington as Felix, Brooke Lyons as Kate, Arielle Kebbel as Officer Amelia Sachs - 'Mano a Mano'
Barbara Nitke/NBC

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and his team successfully stopped the Bone Collector in the Season 1 finale … only for them to open a package with a clue to the next case: a woman’s body falling onto a car outside the bar in front of them. All our questions about that will never be answered.

Kathryn Newton - The Society Season 1 - Allie
Seacia Pavao/Netflix

The Society (Netflix)

The entire first season followed a group of teens who returned from a field trip to find their town empty, only for the finale to show that they did indeed appear to be in a parallel universe version of their town. Their parents were alive and well and still in West Ham … where they considered the kids the ones who were missing. The Netflix original had been renewed for a second season but was canceled due to pandemic-related circumstances, leaving us still wanting to know exactly what was going on, including answers about the dog that was seen in both towns.

Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios in Stumptown
ABC/Matthias Clamer

Stumptown (ABC)

Fans thought they were going to get a second season of the dramedy following private investigator Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), only for the network to reverse its renewal — after it had teased what was to come in Season 2 at Comic-Con@Home in July. Now, we’ll never know who would have played Dex’s mother (who’d abandoned Dex’s brother Ansel), how that would’ve shaken up everything, if we would’ve gotten any resolution to the not-quite love triangle with Dex, Grey (Jake Johnson), and Miles (Michael Ealy), and so much more.

