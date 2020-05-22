'Single Parents,' 'Schooled' & More Casts and Creators React to ABC Cancellations

Meaghan Darwish
Single Parents Cast
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Single Parents

ABC is preparing for 2020-2021 by revealing which of its shows will (and won't) be returning for another season at the network.

The casualties? Single Parents, Schooled, Bless This Mess, Emergence, and Kids Say the Darndest Things have officially been canceled. Needless to say, the news came as a shock to fans and the casts and creators took to social media to react and respond.

While it's never easy to say goodbye, most social posts conveyed gratitude for the chance to bring these shows to viewers. "Breaking protocol," Schooled's co-creator Adam F. Goldberg wrote on Twitter shortly before the cancellation embargo, "[I] wanted the @goldnerds to hear it from me. @SchooledABC won't get a season 3. Big hugs to our brilliant cast, crew & writers."

Meanwhile, the stars and creators of Single Parents had nothing but love for one another, as co-creator J.J. Philbin thanked fans while #savesingleparents began trending on Twitter shortly after the axing. "To everyone who watched, thank you for the support," she wrote. "And to my @singleparentstv family — that wasn’t a job, that was a pleasure. I’ll miss you so much."

Philbin's husband Mike Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) also voiced his thoughts on the news, tweeting in support of saving the series. "My wife and an incredibly talented team of actors, writers, and crew members people made a great comedy... and it more than deserves to have another season! #savesingleparents."

Star Taran Killam lamented the show's loss on Instagram, sharing a sweet cast picture alongside the caption, "Bummed to not be telling more stories with these characters but overwhelmingly grateful to be given the opportunity to do it in the first place."

Killam's costars Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis also posted some messages with a similar sentiment on their own Instagram pages.

 

What a joy it’s been to play Poppy these past 2 seasons. Her heart, humor, brains (hello Winebrary!), resilience (divorce sucks, IYKYK), style (gimme ALL her dresses!), beauty (even in pjs, Poppy was fierce!), and clap backs (v-i-b-e…) made her such a joy to play. The ultimate honor was paying tribute to the incredible single mom who raised me (love you mommy) and all the single moms in my life and have met along the way. Y’all are the real MVPs. I’ll miss this show but I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did on Single Parents for the past 2 seasons. Sending huge virtual hugs to our insanely talented cast & writers and hard working crew. Thank you to our wonderful EPs, @abcnetwork and @foxtv for giving this girl from South Central a shot. And my deepest appreciation to our #SingleParents fans, our ride-or-dies, the #popplas fam & our village...Love y’all.

Elizabeth Meriwether, who co-created both Single Parents and Bless This Mess, likened the news to Game of Thrones' infamous Red Wedding, "Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding," she joked. "But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them."

Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepard shared some messages on the cancellation, offering a humorous perspective on the news.

Their costar JT Neal also reflected on his experience with the show, posting a heartfelt message to fans of Bless This Mess.

 

Many of you may have already heard, but Bless This Mess will not be returning for a season 3. I’m sad, but I’m so incredibly proud of what we did. To Liz and Lake, thank you for creating such a beautiful, charming, heartfelt show. I feel so honored have been able to work alongside you guys. To my cast, my crew, and everyone between and beyond- thank you for making this the greatest first show experience for me. I’ll see you all down the road! And to the fans- thank you for watching us every week, for tweeting and showing all your support, and for giving us a reason to make this show. I always wanted to be a part of something that brought people together, and I think Bless This Mess did that. Not a bad first gig. I love you all!

Meanwhile, Emergence's Ashley Aufderheide shared a photo with a caption mentioning how much she misses her TV family.

Only time will tell if the fan campaigns can save these axed titles, until then, let us know what you think about the cancellations in the comments below.