'A Million Little Things' Cast Says 'a Lot's Out in the Open' in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Get ready for another emotional roller coaster of a season when A Million Little Things returns.

All the characters were dealing with serious issues at the end of Season 1, and in TV Insider's exclusive look at the new season, the cast and creator break down what to expect in the new episodes.

"Last year, there was a lot in the dark," Romany Malco explains. "This year, a lot's out in the open."

Take, for instance, the fact that Eddie, "in love with Katherine again for the first time in a long time," who "delivers more and more difficult news," according to his portrayer, David Giuntoli. But will the fact that "he's doing it the right way" turn out in his favor?

"This is a huge wake-up call for her," Grace Park says of her character, Katherine. "She realizes, 'Where have I gone? Who am I? What do I really want to do?' Is she going to forgive?" Tristan Byon, who plays her and Eddie's son, Theo, knows what he wants to happen.

What will Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary's (James Roday) life together be like post-cancer? "For Gary, it's like, what am I now to a woman who no longer needs that?" Roday previews.

As for the topic of children, we'll have to see what happens when it comes to the lie about the father of Delilah's (Stephanie Szostak) child and Rome (Malco) deciding he wants a child despite the agreement he and Regina (Christina Moses) made not to have one.

Watch the video above for more from the cast and creator and executive producer DJ Nash, as well as a sneak peek at the new season. Also, check out Malco's serenade and explanation for what makes A Million Little Things special to millions of people.

A Million Little Things, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9/8c, ABC