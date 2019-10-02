'Peaky Blinders' Creator on Returning to Criminal Roots in Season 5

Fans of the period crime drama Peaky Blinders are probably expecting big changes in Season 5. (And if you're not a fan yet, you will be once you check it out.) After taking a break from the family business at the end of last season, English gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) entered the world of politics, winning his campaign to become a member of Parliament.

But if you think that means Tommy's going legit, think again. "He's learned that politics is not different from the environment of backstreet gangs," says series creator Steven Knight. "It's about revenge; it's about power."

The new season opens on the day of the 1929 Wall Street crash, which will have profound consequences for the Shelby family, who invested much of their ill-gotten wealth in the American stock market. "They sort of have to go back to their [criminal] roots," says Knight.

Tommy's cousin Michael (Finn Cole) returns from Detroit with an American wife, Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy), whose ties to Boston's underworld could lead to a clash between the Brits and Yanks.

Meanwhile, Tommy's encounters with real-life politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin), the head of the fascist movement, will have him questioning his limits. Says Knight, "As amoral as Tommy is, is he going to decide that [fascism] is too much?"

Peaky Blinders, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, Oct. 4, Netflix



Stream More British Crime Dramas

Top Boy

Netflix recently revived this gritty 2011–13 drama about the London drug trade. The third season finds dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) trying to reclaim their top positions from a young up-and-comer.

Broadchurch

David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Olivia Colman (The Crown) star as a pair of detectives in the close-knit town of Broadchurch. But this is no cozy Miss Marple mystery: The 2013–17 series deals with harrowing crimes (think child killers).

The Fall

A murderer (Jamie Dornan) is stalking Northern Ireland, and it is up to steely investigator Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) to put a stop to his brutality on this 2013–16 series.

Sherlock

This contemporary take on Arthur Conan Doyle's renowned sleuth has become an international sensation, skyrocketing its stars to fame. Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman) solve crimes and go head-to-head with their nemesis Moriarty (Andrew Scott) in London on the 2010–17 drama.