The world of Peaky Blinders is coming back, with a new film for Netflix. Production is underway, bringing us one step closer to a movie premiere date.

The TV series, starring Cillian Murphy and following the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War, ran for six seasons, from 2013 to 2022. A movie was announced in June. But details, including what it’s about, characters, and more, are being kept under wraps. Below, we’ve rounded up everything we do know so far about the film, from the cast and a description to a premiere date and more.

Is Cillian Murphy returning for the Peaky Blinders film?

Yes! Murphy will be back as Tommy Shelby.

Who’s in the movie’s cast?

Joining Murphy in undisclosed roles are Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan. Additional cast members will be announced.

The film is written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who produces alongside Patrick Holland, Murphy, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include director Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Caryn Mandabach, and Andrew Warren. The film will be made in association with BBC Film.

What’s the Peaky Blinders movie about?

All we know so far is this epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga is set in the lawless streets of Birmingham, England, in the 1900s.

Is the movie filming?

Yes! Netflix announced on September 30 that production has begun and released the first photos, one of Murphy in character and another of him on set with Knight. See the photos up top and below.

“I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” said Knight in a statement.

Added Harper, “There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary.”

When will the film premiere on Netflix?

That has yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.