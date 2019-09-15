Creative Arts Emmys 2019: 'SNL,' 'Carpool Karaoke,' 'Simpsons' & More Early Winners

Just over a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy started awarding its early winners at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, taking place Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

The early winners so far include The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, The Simpsons on Fox, Netflix's Queer Eye, NBC's Saturday Night Live, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on CBS, and more.

Scroll down for the full list of early winners from Night 1 and stay tuned for more later today!

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye — WINNER

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — WINNER

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG — WINNER, TIE

The Sentence — WINNER, TIE

Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Surviving R. Kelly

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

30 for 30

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Hostile Planet

Our Planet — WINNER

13 Stars Who Earned Their First Emmy Nominations in 2019 (PHOTOS) This year's Emmy noms were history-making, but they also marked the first Emmy love for dozens of well-known stars.

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Leaving Neverland — WINNER

Love, Gilda

Minding the Gap

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons — WINNER

The Oscars

RENT

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool — WINNER

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Animated Program

Adventure Time

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burger’s

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons — WINNER

8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS) From 'Pose' to 'Game of Thrones,' the shows and stars that make this year's 2019 Emmys telecast a groundbreaking one.

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death, & Robots — WINNER

Robot Chicken

SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Billy on the Street

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — WINNER

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Eric Jacobsen, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Seth McFarlane, Family Guy — WINNER

Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is for Family

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet — WINNER

Angela Bassett, The Flood

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Anthony Mendez, Wonder of Mexico

Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti

Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Queer Eye — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

The Voice

Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming

Luther Brown, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Melvin “Timtim” Rogador, World of Dance

Suresh Mukund, World of Dance

Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, World of Dance

Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance — WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero — WINNER

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo — WINNER

Our Planet

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

Dancing with the Stars

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo — WINNER

Chris Smith, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland

Julie Cohen and Betsy West, RBG

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney From Liverpool

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons

The Oscars

Springsteen on Broadway — WINNER

Emmys 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Kelly, and more are speaking out about their nominations.

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Queer Eye — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

World of Dance

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen Degeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Outstanding Interactive Program

Conan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch — WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program

CONAN Without Borders Japan & Australia

Free Solo 360 — WINNER

The Late late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

The Oscars — Digital Experience



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent

Dancing with the Stars

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The 61st Grammy Awards

Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

Rent — WINNER

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars

RENT

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

How Much HBO, Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Spent for Each Emmy Nomination It costs only $225 to be considered for an Emmy, but if you consider what networks spend per nomination, the cost is much higher.

Outstanding Music Direction

Ricky Minor, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul

Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER

Beyonce and Derek Dixie, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Rickey Minor, The Oscars

Greg Phillinganes, Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones

Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis and Eli Brueggemann, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

72nd Tony Awards

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — WINNER

Documentary Now!

Flight of the Concords

Saturday Night Live

Song of Parkland

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

Who Is America

Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo — WINNER

Leaving Neverland

RBG

9 Shows to Catch Up on Ahead of the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS) With campaign season in high gear, a look at a few series you should catch up on ahead of the September ceremony.

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Survivor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Dealiest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — WINNER

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

The Voice

All the TV Shows & Films That Already Won 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS) With weeks to go before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Fox, the academy has already begun handing out trophies.

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The 61st Grammy Awards

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

The Oscars

Rent — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo — WINNER

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Leaving Neverland

Our Planet

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

The Big Bang Theory

Conan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Kennedy Center Honors

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 — WINNER

The Oscars

RENT

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Fyre Fraud

Hostile Planet

Our Planet

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer: Growing

Carpool Karaoke: When Cordon Met McCartney Live from Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — WINNER

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal