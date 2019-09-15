Creative Arts Emmys 2019: 'SNL,' 'Carpool Karaoke,' 'Simpsons' & More Early Winners
Just over a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy started awarding its early winners at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, taking place Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.
The early winners so far include The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, The Simpsons on Fox, Netflix's Queer Eye, NBC's Saturday Night Live, James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on CBS, and more.
Scroll down for the full list of early winners from Night 1 and stay tuned for more later today!
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye — WINNER
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — WINNER
14 Emmy Nominees You Can Stream on Netflix, Hulu & Prime Video (PHOTOS)
Check out these series before the awards ceremony on September 22.
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RBG — WINNER, TIE
The Sentence — WINNER, TIE
Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Surviving R. Kelly
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
30 for 30
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet — WINNER
13 Stars Who Earned Their First Emmy Nominations in 2019 (PHOTOS)
This year's Emmy noms were history-making, but they also marked the first Emmy love for dozens of well-known stars.
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Leaving Neverland — WINNER
Love, Gilda
Minding the Gap
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons — WINNER
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool — WINNER
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Animated Program
Adventure Time
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burger’s
BoJack Horseman
The Simpsons — WINNER
8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS)
From 'Pose' to 'Game of Thrones,' the shows and stars that make this year's 2019 Emmys telecast a groundbreaking one.
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death, & Robots — WINNER
Robot Chicken
SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Billy on the Street
Carpool Karaoke: The Series — WINNER
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Eric Jacobsen, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Seth McFarlane, Family Guy — WINNER
Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is for Family
Emmys 2019: Exciting Surprises, Disappointing Snubs & More (PHOTOS)
From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Bodyguard.'
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet — WINNER
Angela Bassett, The Flood
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Anthony Mendez, Wonder of Mexico
Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Queer Eye — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
The Voice
Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming
Luther Brown, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Melvin “Timtim” Rogador, World of Dance
Suresh Mukund, World of Dance
Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, World of Dance
Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance — WINNER
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero — WINNER
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Critic's Notebook: New and Old Favorites in Emmy Nominations
Plus, Matt Roush gives his knee-jerk predictions for winners in the major categories.
Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo — WINNER
Our Planet
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming
Dancing with the Stars
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo — WINNER
Chris Smith, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland
Julie Cohen and Betsy West, RBG
Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney From Liverpool
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons
The Oscars
Springsteen on Broadway — WINNER
Emmys 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations
Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Kelly, and more are speaking out about their nominations.
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Queer Eye — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
World of Dance
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen Degeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
Outstanding Interactive Program
Conan
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Emmys 2019 Nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs. Maisel' & 'Chernobyl' Top the List of Nominees
Find out which shows dominated, which favorites were snubbed, and more.
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program
CONAN Without Borders Japan & Australia
Free Solo 360 — WINNER
The Late late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
The Oscars — Digital Experience
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent
Dancing with the Stars
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The 61st Grammy Awards
Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Rent — WINNER
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars
RENT
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
How Much HBO, Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Spent for Each Emmy Nomination
It costs only $225 to be considered for an Emmy, but if you consider what networks spend per nomination, the cost is much higher.
Outstanding Music Direction
Ricky Minor, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
Beyonce and Derek Dixie, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Rickey Minor, The Oscars
Greg Phillinganes, Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones
Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis and Eli Brueggemann, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
72nd Tony Awards
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — WINNER
Documentary Now!
Flight of the Concords
Saturday Night Live
Song of Parkland
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
Who Is America
Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo — WINNER
Leaving Neverland
RBG
9 Shows to Catch Up on Ahead of the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)
With campaign season in high gear, a look at a few series you should catch up on ahead of the September ceremony.
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
Survivor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Dealiest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell — WINNER
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
The Voice
All the TV Shows & Films That Already Won 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)
With weeks to go before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Fox, the academy has already begun handing out trophies.
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The 61st Grammy Awards
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
The Oscars
Rent — WINNER
Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo — WINNER
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
The Big Bang Theory
Conan
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Everything We Learned at TCA About What's in Store for Next TV Season
Jimmy Kimmel, 'American Crime Story,' 'The Little Mermaid Live, 'A Christmas Carol,' cancellations, renewals and more.
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Kennedy Center Honors
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 — WINNER
The Oscars
RENT
Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Fyre Fraud
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer: Growing
Carpool Karaoke: When Cordon Met McCartney Live from Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — WINNER
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal