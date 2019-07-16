Emmys 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations

The 2019 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and those who have been recognized are celebrating.

HBO had the most Emmy nods with 137, while Netflix came in second with 117. Meanwhile, the shows with the most nominations were Game of Thrones (32), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), and Chernobyl (19).

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 22 at 8/7c on Fox. The host has yet to be announced.

Check out some of the reactions below, and stay tuned as we continue to add more as we hear from the nominees:

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (To TV Insider)

"I was really elated and proud. ... I went, 'this is a dream, you've got to be kidding me.' It's so nice to be honored for what you love to do because to me it seems like I put a lot of work and dedication into what I love to do and then I release it, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don't. Sometimes they love it, sometimes they're over the top about it. Sometimes it moves them to a place they haven't been before. So, my initial reaction was bliss. I get a chance to say, 'I love what I do, and thank you!' ... That was my immediate feeling: disbelief and 'oh, this is an opportunity to really honor people who love what they do.'"

On being nominated for the same award for the same role on Breaking Bad in 2012: "I had to ask myself that about an hour ago. I realized that my first nomination was for a show that started all of this. Gus Fring, to quote my lovely manager Josh, is the gift that keeps on giving. I was on the phone with him, and I realized, 'Wow, I've been nominated for Breaking Bad and now its prequel Better Call Saul. That couldn't be just more perfect, and I'm in gratitude to be able to really say that. ... Talk about the writing that got the nomination for me to have the ability to act the way I do. This is unexpected for me this morning, I gotta tell you honestly, and I finally jumped for joy about a half hour ago because it's just a good feeling, and I should enjoy it, right?"

Is 'Better Call Saul' Ending With Season 6? One of the series' stars is teasing when the show may meet its end.

Michael Kelly, House of Cards, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (To TV Insider)

"I'm freaking out, I'm so happy. ...I'm just so grateful. It just feels right to be able to send Doug off like this, a character that I have loved and been so grateful for for so long, and that cast and the crew, to be able to go on and represent them. It just means a lot. This one's extra special to me, to be able to say goodbye to him like that."

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (To TV Insider)

"It's pretty incredible. I'm at my childhood home with my dad in the garage working on a hot rod, and we both did a fairly nerdy and Irish jig when we heard the news. ... We got nine total acting nominations and one for the show. It's kind of crazy. It's so great to be a part of such an amazing group of people."

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (To TV Insider)

"I was in my apartment in Brooklyn, trying to get my phone to work because it hasn't been working all day, so I haven't been able to retrieve any voicemails or nothing, and then I managed to through Wi-Fi, get some texts to go through. ... I sat down for a moment and did some breathing, just to make sure and to reflect a little bit. I'm really delighted to have this little moment. I was overjoyed, but there was nobody to share it with, so I just sat there and cried instead."

"I'm feeling good [now]. It's still a bit of a buzz. I'm definitely going to have a little champagne in a few hours, as soon as I can get my phone to work again. But I'm really thrilled for it. It's a show that's really dear to me. I love everybody on board, especially grateful to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino for their incredible work and for inviting me and for keeping me on board. I'm chuffed, as they say."

Anna Konkle, PEN15, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (To TV Insider)

"I was totally not expecting it. ... I woke up to some very nice texts that said, 'Congrats,' and was super confused and then put it together because it just felt like a massive longshot, so I think it wasn't even really on our radar and I feel extremely grateful that this happened."

Maya Erskine, PEN15, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (To TV Insider)

"I was asleep, and I kept hearing my phone buzz, and I was just like, 'God damn, the alarm, like, turn it off, turn it off,' so then when I finally looked at it, I saw just a bunch of missed calls from people I haven't heard from in a while, so I was confused and scared then put it together. I think both Anna and I really didn't expect this and didn't even know it was being announced today, so it was a really great way to wake up, but definitely still processing it."

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Television Movie, and The Act, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Television Movie

"I was dead asleep and my phone rang and it was Joey King on FaceTime crying. But she was crying happy tears and I said 'Did you get nominated?' And she cried and I said 'What is it? Did you get nominated?' and she shook her head yes and then she said 'We both did!' It was such a great feeling to see her face and feel her joy she is so damn talented and she kept saying 'I couldn't do it without you.' But she could have because she is an incredible talent."

"Then my boyfriend came in and told me about all the nominations for Escape at Dannemora too. Then Ben Stiller texted me. So it was a pretty amazing morning. Now I'm just laying here being grateful for all the talented people I have had the chance to work with and I love the work of all the actresses I am being recognized alongside, so I would say it's as they say a 'good day at the office.'"

Billy Porter, Pose, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

"The Category Is: Speechless! I'm so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day. POSE speaks a truth that has the power to transform hearts and minds. I'm honored and humbled to be counted in the number."

Anthony Anderson, black-ish, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

"I'm humbled and honored to be nominated yet again for a show that is so personal to me. I cannot be mentioned alongside these other talented actors whose work I respect and admire without mentioning my own talented cast and writing staff. For without them, I would not be a part of this conversation this morning. Thank you."

Anthony Carrigan, Barry, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"Ok, so, this is bonkers & makes no sense to me, but if it means I get to stand among this group of incredible actors, I'll take it! I'm over the moon to be nominated for my first Emmy — not sure it's fully sunk in yet. Massively grateful to Bill Hader and Alec Berg for writing such a fun, unique character (and missing all my major arteries in that first episode) the magical folks at HBO, and the TV Academy for this honor. The truth is Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Bill Hader, and Sarah Goldberg ALL getting acting nominations is the real win. I love my BARRY (pronounced 'Bah-ree') family. I'm gonna go pass out now...or just start dancing. Probably both."

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora, Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing of a Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

"Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing Escape at Dannemora with these incredible nominations. We had so many dedicated artists giving their all on the series, both in front of and behind the camera — so to be celebrated this morning in this way is truly gratifying. Thank you to Showtime for being such incredible partners on this journey, and to the people of the North Country and Clinton Correctional, who helped invariably in bringing this story to life."

Steven Canals, co-creator and executive producer of Pose, Six Nominations Including Outstanding Drama Series

"What a long road to this monumental moment. If I'd been told in 2004 when I first conceived of Pose, that this show — which unapologetically centers LGBTQ people of color — would make history and earn a nomination from the TV Academy, I wouldn't have believed it. I am proud of our cast, crew, producers and humbled by this recognition from the TV Academy. My hope is our nominations will serve as a reminder to the industry that we have always been here. Our stories matter, and there are so many more to tell."

Jimmy Kimmel, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

"I am grateful to my colleagues for these nominations, to my writers and producers, the great casts of Live in Front of a Studio Audience and, most of all, very lucky to be included alongside the eldest and perhaps greatest Emmy nominee of all, Norman Lear."

Norman Lear, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

"Life is a collaboration. It's the kick of kicks to know all those I collaborated with in the 70's could matter so much now. Nothing proves that more than the nomination this morning — and of course, sharing that nomination with my current collaborators — Jimmy Burrows, Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Ferrell, Brent Miller, Ron Olsen, Richard Rohrer, Justin Theroux, and Bernie Vyzga."

Brent Miller, Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

"I couldn't be more grateful for Norman and the tremendous amount of creative people he worked with in the 70's to develop such iconic shows. We stand on their shoulders as a new generation of creatives, not only celebrating, but honoring the relevance and importance of their collective work. And to have the privilege of standing not only with Norman, but Jimmy Burrows, Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of our team is like enjoying a big bar of dark chocolate with the best glass of Cabernet."

Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

"I am so grateful for the Television Academy’s warm embrace* of Nanette. (*entirely consensual, to be sure) What an honor to be nominated."

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Outstanding Variety Talk Show and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

"It's such an honor to be nominated with so many of my friends — I am truly grateful to the Academy for recognizing the hard work of my entire staff. It is always a group effort and any day I can order celebratory cake to be delivered to the office is a good day. See you in LA!"

Conan O'Brien, Conan, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series, and CONAN Without Borders, Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program

"I have an excellent staff and I'm very happy to see them recognized with 3 Emmy Nominations. Next stop: the Latin Grammys."

Amy Sedaris, At Home With Amy Sedaris, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

"It's always nice to be invited to a party! Thanks so much to the Television Academy for nominating us again and everyone at truTV, the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. I must admit this year's Emmy nomination is slightly bittersweet — I had my eye on hosting."

Don Cheadle, Black Monday, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

thanks to all the tweeps wishing me congrats! appreciate you. hope season two kicks season one in the a** ... figuratively ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2019

From #BlackMonday nominee @DonCheadle: “Never gets old. Thanks, TV Academy and a HUGE thanks to SHOWTIME, the entire cast, crew and creators of “Black Monday.” We’ll roast marshmallows on those golden wings if I bring it home.” #Emmys — SHO_PR (@SHO_PR) July 16, 2019

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

In awe. Life is a real magical mystery tour! Congratulations to all the brilliant forces who made our special show. So proud & profoundly grateful. 🎥🖤🖤🖤🖤♥️@RussianDoll https://t.co/vSSU23UiWX — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 16, 2019

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 16, 2019

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, and Saturday Night Live, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Thank you @TelevisionAcad for this incredible honor!!! And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @SullivanTweet & my momma @TheMandyMoore for their first nominations!!! (More to come) pic.twitter.com/HzzDdcup6i — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 16, 2019

Joey King, The Act, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock pic.twitter.com/7pDSu3lmD0 — Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 16, 2019

Niecy Nash, When They See Us, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

View this post on Instagram And the nominees are!!! BlessingsOnBlessingsOnBlessingsOnBlessingsOnBlessingsOnBlessingsOnBlessings!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️ #whentheyseeus A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Jul 16, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Tony Hale, Veep, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

So incredibly honored by this nomination and elated for our entire @veephbo family! What an incredible journey these past 7 years have been. Thank you @televisionAcad! pic.twitter.com/lQOvFWype1 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) July 16, 2019

John Leguizamo, When They See Us, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Thank u @televisionacad for this honor! So proud to have been a part of this important series! And to be among these super talented brothers is even more amazing! @ava @whentheyseeus @netflix pic.twitter.com/NLpMOvwB7w — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 16, 2019

This Is Us, Nine Nominations Including Outstanding Drama Series

So grateful to the @TelevisionAcad for the best drama Emmy nom for #ThisIsUs. And thrilled to see Mandy, Sterling, Milo, Sully, Ron, Phylicia, Michael, and (my college roomate) Sidd all recognized! A great day for all of "Us." Now back to set to do a stunt with a dog. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 16, 2019

Fosse/Verdon, 17 Nominations Including Outstanding Limited Series

Pose, Six Nominations Including Outstanding Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Well, that’s nice! — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 16, 2019

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black, Guest Actress In A Drama Series

I love my Orange family so much! Thank you to the entire Orange team for all your brilliance that made this nomination possible. This is always a team effort and the Orange team is the best in the business! https://t.co/0UOp5oGhyJ — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics