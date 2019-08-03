13 Stars Who Earned Their First Emmy Nominations in 2019 (PHOTOS)

The rom-com king of the big screen finally starred in a TV show, A Very English Scandal , and scored an Emmy nod for the role.

With her work in Fosse/Verdon , the four-time Oscar nominee returned to a starring TV role for the first time since Dawson’s Creek , and Emmy voters were duly wowed.

Turner joins three of her Game of Thrones costars in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category: Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams.

With his nomination for his performance as Pray Tell in Pose , Porter is also the first openly gay black man to be nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Similarly, this actor never scored an Emmy nomination for his work on Parks and Recreation , but he finally landed his first Emmy nod this year, alongside Parks & Rec costar Amy Poehler, for hosting Making It .

It’s hard to imagine that this Silicon Valley scene-stealer hasn’t been nominated before, but Emmy voters gave him a nod this year for his work on The Twilight Zone .

Following in the footsteps of costars including Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Moore scored an Emmy nod for her performance on This Is Us .

The world’s new organization goddess, Kondo might be Tidying Up at the Emmys this year—she’s nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category.

She has appeared in dozens of TV shows—including CSI , New Girl , and Fargo —but King scored her first Emmy nod this year for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act .

After breaking out in Moonlight , this young actor earned accolades and an Emmy nomination for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us .

For playing the villainous Villanelle on Killing Eve —a character often hellbent on, ahem, killing Eve (Sandra Oh)—Comer scored her first Emmy nod.

Christie got recognized for playing Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones —even if she, Carice Van Houten, and Alfie Allen had to nominate themselves .

Adams got her first and second Emmy nominations this year, for starring in and executive-producing Sharp Objects .

The 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations were history-making in many ways, but they also marked the first Emmy love for dozens of well-known actors, hosts, and producers.

Click through the gallery above to see some of those talented folks who received their first Emmy nominations this year.

See Also Emmys 2019: Stars React to Their Nominations Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Kelly, and more are speaking out about their nominations.

71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox