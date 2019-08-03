13 Stars Who Earned Their First Emmy Nominations in 2019 (PHOTOS)

Amy Adams

Adams got her first and second Emmy nominations this year, for starring in and executive-producing Sharp Objects.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-HBO
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Christie got recognized for playing Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones—even if she, Carice Van Houten, and Alfie Allen had to nominate themselves.

Premiere Of BBC America And AMC's
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

For playing the villainous Villanelle on Killing Eve—a character often hellbent on, ahem, killing Eve (Sandra Oh)—Comer scored her first Emmy nod.

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Jharrel Jerome

After breaking out in Moonlight, this young actor earned accolades and an Emmy nomination for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us.

Celebrities Visit Build - March 14, 2019
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Joey King

She has appeared in dozens of TV shows—including CSI, New Girl, and Fargo—but King scored her first Emmy nod this year for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act.

Cannes Lions 2019 : Day One
Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions

Marie Kondo

The world’s new organization goddess, Kondo might be Tidying Up at the Emmys this year—she’s nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category.

Mandy Moore Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mandy Moore

Following in the footsteps of costars including Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Moore scored an Emmy nod for her performance on This Is Us.

11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party presented by Max Mara and Lancome with additional support from Crustacean Beverly Hills, Johnnie Walker, Stella Artois and Cambria
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women in Film

Kumail Nanjiani

It’s hard to imagine that this Silicon Valley scene-stealer hasn’t been nominated before, but Emmy voters gave him a nod this year for his work on The Twilight Zone.

Celebrities Visit Build - June 8, 2018

Nick Offerman

Similarly, this actor never scored an Emmy nomination for his work on Parks and Recreation, but he finally landed his first Emmy nod this year, alongside Parks & Rec costar Amy Poehler, for hosting Making It.

Billy Porter Dresses For The 2019 Tony Awards
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Billy Porter

With his nomination for his performance as Pray Tell in Pose, Porter is also the first openly gay black man to be nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sophie Turner

Turner joins three of her Game of Thrones costars in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category: Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams.

World Premiere Of
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams

With her work in Fosse/Verdon, the four-time Oscar nominee returned to a starring TV role for the first time since Dawson’s Creek, and Emmy voters were duly wowed.

Amazon Prime Experience Hosts
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Hugh Grant

The rom-com king of the big screen finally starred in a TV show, A Very English Scandal, and scored an Emmy nod for the role.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations were history-making in many ways, but they also marked the first Emmy love for dozens of well-known actors, hosts, and producers.

71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox

