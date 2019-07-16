Emmys 2019 Nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs. Maisel' & 'Chernobyl' Top the List of Nominees
The nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are officially out, and as with every year, this batch has a mix of snubs, surprises, and expected nods.
The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong announced the major categories live on Tuesday. Netflix and HBO lead the pack with the most Emmy nominations, with shows like Game of Thrones, Barry, When They See Us and more.
In its final bow, Game of Thrones's stars pulled in a total of 9 awards for acting roles in major categories with a 10th for Carice Van Houten in a guest starring role. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued to dominate in the comedy categories alongside other fan favorite Barry.
Schitt's Creek also got some love with nominations for stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as well as for Outstanding Comedy Series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag also pulled some major moves in the comedy categories.
Netflix's When They See Us also pulled in a lot of nods for its ensemble cast including young stars Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk. And Patricia Arquette managed to pull double duty with nominations for her roles in Escape at Dannemora and The Act.
Below, find the list of nominees in the major categories so far — with more added as they are announced! — (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). Be sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, September 22, live on Fox at 8/7c.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Billy Porter - Pose
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Aunjanue Ellis -When They See Us
Niecy Nash - When They See Us
Joey King - The Act
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler - Barry
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Stephen Root - Barry
Tony Hale - Veep
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Olivia Colman - Fleabag
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sian Clifford - Fleabag
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Sarah Goldberg - Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen - Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Julia Garner - Ozark
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora
Michael Kenneth Williams - When They See Us
John Leguizamo - When They See Us
Asante Blackk - When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon
Vera Farmiga - When They See Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Veep
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fleabag
Russian Doll
The Good Place
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Killing Eve
Succession
Pose
Bodyguard
Outstanding Limited Series
Sharp Objects
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
King Lear
My Dinner With Herve
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Documentary Now!
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Nailed It!
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Marie Kondo - Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
James Corden - The World's Best
Were your favorites snubbed? Who deserves to win? Sound off in the comments below!
71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox