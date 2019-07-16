Emmys 2019 Nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs. Maisel' & 'Chernobyl' Top the List of Nominees

The nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are officially out, and as with every year, this batch has a mix of snubs, surprises, and expected nods.

The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong announced the major categories live on Tuesday. Netflix and HBO lead the pack with the most Emmy nominations, with shows like Game of Thrones, Barry, When They See Us and more.

In its final bow, Game of Thrones's stars pulled in a total of 9 awards for acting roles in major categories with a 10th for Carice Van Houten in a guest starring role. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued to dominate in the comedy categories alongside other fan favorite Barry.

Schitt's Creek also got some love with nominations for stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as well as for Outstanding Comedy Series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag also pulled some major moves in the comedy categories.

Netflix's When They See Us also pulled in a lot of nods for its ensemble cast including young stars Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk. And Patricia Arquette managed to pull double duty with nominations for her roles in Escape at Dannemora and The Act.

Below, find the list of nominees in the major categories so far — with more added as they are announced! — (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). Be sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, September 22, live on Fox at 8/7c.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Billy Porter - Pose

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

9 Shows to Catch Up on Ahead of the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS) With campaign season in high gear, a look at a few series you should catch up on ahead of the September ceremony.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Benicio del Toro - Escape at Dannemora

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Aunjanue Ellis -When They See Us

Niecy Nash - When They See Us

Joey King - The Act

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler - Barry

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root - Barry

Tony Hale - Veep

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Olivia Colman - Fleabag

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sian Clifford - Fleabag

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Sarah Goldberg - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen - Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

Julia Garner - Ozark

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones

12 Movie Stars Who Successfully Transitioned to TV (PHOTOS) Ahead of Meryl Streep's 'Big Little Lies' debut, a look back at A-list stars who made the move to the small screen.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora

Michael Kenneth Williams - When They See Us

John Leguizamo - When They See Us

Asante Blackk - When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us

Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon

Vera Farmiga - When They See Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Veep

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fleabag

Russian Doll

The Good Place

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Killing Eve

Succession

Pose

Bodyguard

Outstanding Limited Series

Sharp Objects

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

Daytime Emmys 2019: The Winners List Find out who's taking home statues at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Documentary Now!

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Nailed It!

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Marie Kondo - Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

James Corden - The World's Best

Were your favorites snubbed? Who deserves to win? Sound off in the comments below!

71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox