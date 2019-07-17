8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS)
1 of
The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are out!
We’ve already taken you through the full list, the reactions from Senior Critic Matt Roush, and the snubs and surprises along the way.
Now let’s turn to the history-makers. Click through the gallery above for the shows and stars that make this year’s 2019 Emmys telecast a groundbreaking one.
71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox
