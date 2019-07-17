8 History-Making 2019 Emmy Nominations (PHOTOS)

Finally, this Canadian comedy import put Pop on the map this year, landing the cable network’s first four Emmy nominations.

In recognition of the Live in Front of a Studio Audience productions of All in the Family and The Jeffersons , legendary TV producer Norman Lear became the oldest-ever Emmy nominee at 96, narrowly beating out friend Carl Riener, per Deadline .

After the Grey’s Anatomy alum vet landed nominations for her work on Killing Eve and Saturday Night Live , she became the most nominated Asian performer and the first to score multiple nominations in a single year, according to Entertainment Tonight .

With 14 nominations this year, the televised search for drag’s next superstar landed the most nods for any VH1 show in history. “It’s always been incredibly humbling,” executive producer Tom Campbell told Deadline . “We’ve always been the little show that could.”

Now that she is nominated again for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Veep , Louis-Dreyfus has a chance to become the performer with the most individual wins in Emmy history, according to CNN . She’s currently tied with Mary Tyler Moore Show star Cloris Leachman.

That’s not the only good news for Pose : Producers Janet Mock and Our Lady J (seen above with Pose co–creator Steven Canals), and Silas Howard are the first openly transgender individuals to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, per Entertainment Tonight .

The Television Academy honored Porter with a nod for his portrayal of Pray Tell on Pose , making him the first openly gay black actor to be nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, per Deadline .

The HBO juggernaut just broke the record for most Emmy nominations in a single year, with its 32 nods surpassing the record of 27 nods that NYPD Blue set in 1994, according to Variety .

