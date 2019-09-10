Are Dean & Caelynn From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Still Together Now?

This season of Bachelor in Paradise was filled with ups and down (looking at you, Blake), but easily one of the most surprising moments was when Dean Unglert returned to the beach to ask Caelynn Miller-Keyes for a second chance (after dumping her on her birthday like a gentleman).

To everyone's surprise, Caelynn ditched tall boy Connor in favor of the man with a van and the two walked off into the sunset to start their post-Paradise life together. But what happened after that? Are Dean and Caelynn still together now?

Well, that will definitely be confirmed during the season finale (which you can read all about here), but for now, we've gathered all of the clues about the status of Dean and Caelynn's relationship today.

Clue 1: Travel buddies

Back in July, fans were quick to notice that Dean and Caelynn both shared separate photos from Spain on the very same day, which could prove that they may have been traveling together. Rookie mistake.

In Dean's pic, shared on July 10, he's seen at the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, and in Caelynn's pic, she's giggling in Barcelona, with the sarcastic caption, "I'm clearly hating my time in Spain."

It didn't take long for fans to figure out what was (likely) going on.

"I just put two and two together... SHE WAS WITH DEAN HERE AT THE SAME FREAKING TIME!" one fan commented, while another added, "Yes!!!! I knew it. #caelynnanddean."

View this post on Instagram Clearly hating my time in Spain 🇪🇸 A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) on Jul 10, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

Clue 2: Social media love

Despite not being able to come forward about the status of their relationship, both Caelynn and Dean have shared plenty of flirtatious social media posts about one another.

To coincide with their departure from the show on September 9, Caelynn shared a series of romantic photos with Dean, along with the caption, "They say you don’t know a good thing till it’s gone... I think it’s time to bring the mustache back @deanie_babies."

Back in August, Dean took to his Instagram to share a GIF of Caelynn giving him a kiss on the cheek with the caption, "When you grow a mustache and move into a van in an effort to effectively remove yourself from the dating pool but then you meet someone who’s into that weird shit."

Clue 3: Defensive dating

Dean was clearly heated after Blake Horstmann released intimate and personal text messages he'd exchanged with Caelynn, and he couldn't help but come to her defense.

"A 'public figure' sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego...calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere," he tweeted.

calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere. — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2019

He also spoke out to Ben Higgins on the Almost Famous podcast and referred to what Blake did as "slut-shaming," adding, "There are a million ways that Blake could have gone about sharing his side of the story and the worst way of those million is by sharing those text messages."

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, ABC