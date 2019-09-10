When Is the 2019 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale? Everything You Need to Know

The Bachelor in Paradise finale is right around the corner which means we'll finally get answers to our burning questions: Who will get engaged? Are Dean and Caelynn still together now? Will John Paul Jones get his happily ever after with Tayshia?

Soon we'll learn all of that and more — so until then, read on for everything you need to know about the finale.

When does the Bachelor in Paradise finale air?

The last episode of Season 6 — which TV Insider has learned includes both the final engagements on the beach *and* the reunion show — airs on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c. However, on Monday, September 16, you can still get your Bachelor fix by tuning in to see Hannah Brown shake it for the premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

Who are the final couples left on the show?

The couples with a chance of actually getting engaged during the finale are: Dylan and Hannah G., Chris and Katie, Tayshia and John Paul Jones, Clay and Nicole, and Demi and Kristian.

And while there *will* be more than one engagement, don't let the trailer fool you. One of the fingers shown with a ring on it is actually Ashley Iaconetti, who got engaged to Jared Haibon last year during Season 5.

How to watch the Bachelor in Paradise finale online

If you don't have access to a television, fear not! You can still watch live on ABC.com by logging in with the credentials from your cable service provider.

Why did Dean return to Paradise?

After leaving the show and ending his relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert decided to return to the beach to ask her for another chance. He realized that after leaving her, he couldn't stop thinking about her and wanted to pursue a relationship outside of the show. He asked Caelynn if she would consider leaving the show with him and start a life together. After some convincing, Caelynn agreed, but confessed with a smirk on her face, "This feels wrong."

Fans should get an update on where Dean and Caelynn stand today during the reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season Finale September 17, 8/7c, ABC