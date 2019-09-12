First Look at the Shocking 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale & Reunion (VIDEO)

"This is scary. Paradise is over," Clay says in the opening moments of the all-new Bachelor in Paradise finale promo, given to TV Insider exclusively by ABC.

We see the former NFL player looking distressed as his Season 6 love Nicole walks down to the beach in a white dress, seemingly ready to get engaged at the propose-or-break-up altar.

Speaking of engagement, we are then shown a set of male hands opening a ring box, Katie crying into her hands (did Chris Bukowski break her heart?!), and Hannah telling a nervous-looking Dylan, "I love you so much, but..." Uh oh! Will any of our favorite couples make it?

Then it's time for the Bachelor in Paradise cast reunion, where it seems even more drama goes down.

"You need to be nicer to her," Demi tells an unidentified cast member. And an equally frustrated Jordan calls someone (probably Christian) out, saying, "We're going to have a serious problem."

It's not just anger we see, as an emotional Caelynn says through tears, "I've got nothing else to say." Did Dean break her heart after the two left the beach together?

Meanwhile, it appears one fan fave pair may have gotten back together — we're talking John Paul Jones and Tayshia! Why else would JPJ be getting down on one knee for his Paradise ex?

And then it's the moment we've all been waiting for: the next Bachelor Season 24 star announcement! You won't want to miss this action-packed episode.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, ABC