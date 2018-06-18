'Bachelor' Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Engaged After 3 Months of Dating

Did he get the ring from Neil Lane?

Bachelor franchise stars and fan favorites Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are officially engaged, according to People.

Haibon is said to have proposed on the beach in Mexico while Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming. It's a fitting setting, considering these two first met as contestants on the second season of the spinoff back in 2015.

My person. A post shared by Jared Haibon (@jaredhaibon) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

As Bachelor Nation knows, these two have had complicated relationship through the years. Iaconetti, 30, was the first one to make her feelings known but Haibon, 29, wasn't interested in starting a relationship at that time.

Still, the two remained friends, and after Iaconetti split from her Bachelor Winter Games beau Kevin Wendt in March, they began dating. However, they waited until May to officially confirm their relationship, detailing the romance an emotional video on YouTube titled "The Story of Us."

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise," Haibon said in the video. "I'm not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley [at first]. It was a slow build for me."

Bachelor in Paradise, Summer 2018, ABC