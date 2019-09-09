'Supergirl's Heroes Unite in Season 5 Poster (PHOTOS)

Supergirl's heroes are standing together in the Season 5 poster.

The CW released new art featuring the show's heroes Sunday. For the most part, those with suits are in them; Mehcad Brooks' James Olsen/Guardian is not, perhaps hinting at his civilian life playing a bigger role leading to his upcoming exit.

Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers/Supergirl takes center stage in the poster (below), rocking her new suit (which includes pants!), and she's surrounded by Nicole Maines' Nia Nal/Dreamer, James, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath's Brainiac-5, David Harewood's Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath's Lena Luthor, and Azie Tesfai's Kelly Olsen.

The poster includes the tagline, "United We Stand," and they're going to need to stand together against upcoming threats including the Leviathan, teased at the end of the Season 4 finale, and the major Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths." In fact, a moment from that episode will prepare one of the heroes for the event.

"Malefic is the gauntlet J'onn needs to go through before he's ready to face 'Crisis,'" executive producer Robert Rovner previously told TV Insider, referring to the Martian the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) brought to Earth.

We'll also see how Lena is affected after learning the truth about Kara — and that everyone had been lying to her. "The consequences of that [betrayal] are going to be a huge journey for Lena moving forward," executive producer Jessica Queller said. Will she remain "united" with the others?

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW