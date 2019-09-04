People's Choice Awards 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' 'This Is Us' & More TV Nominations

Meredith Jacobs
Helen Sloan/HBO; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It's once again time for the people to decide their favorites in movies, television, music, and pop culture.

E! announced the nominations for 2019's People's Choice Awards, chosen by the people, on Wednesday. Fans can vote for these 43 categories through Friday, October 18 at 11:59pm ET online at pca.eonline.com, via Twitter, or for select categories on Xfinity X1. Votes cast on Tuesdays count twice.

Multiple nominees in television include Game of ThronesRiverdaleThis Is UsGrey's Anatomy, The Walking Dead, and The Big Bang Theory. In addition to the usual categories, people can also vote for the Bingeworthy Show of the year, which features series across network, broadcast, and streaming.

Check out all the nominations across entertainment below.

Movies

The Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019

The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery

The Action Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Brian Douglas/Netflix)

The Drama Movie of 2019

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Family Movie of 2019

Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

The Drama Movie Star of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe (Ed Araquel/Netflix)

The Action Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Animated Movie Star of 2019

America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

Television

The Show of 2019

Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy

The Drama Show of 2019

Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead

The Comedy Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek

The Reality Show of 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Masked Singer (Michael Becker/FOX)

The Competition Show of 2019

American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge

The Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

The Drama TV Star of 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

The Comedy TV Star of 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real

Law & Order: SVU (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Competition Contestant of 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

The Reality Star of 2019

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things

The Sci-fi/Fantasy of 2019

Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100

Music

The Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk

The Group of 2019

Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragon s
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK

The Song of 2019

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Talk," Khalid
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Dancing With A Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

The Album of 2019

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Billie Eilish
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
Lover, Taylor Swift

The Country Artist of 2019

Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris

The Latin Artist of 2019

Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G

The Music Video of 2019

"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee & Snow
"ME!," Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
"Kill This Love," BLACKPINK
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey
"Dancing With A Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

The Concert Tour of 2019

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

Pop Culture

The Social Star of 2019

Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau

The Beauty Influencer of 2019

James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials — Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty — Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock

The Social Celebrity of 2019

Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber

The Animal Star of 2019

Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Shinjiro Ono — Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB

Amy Schumer: Growing (Elizabeth Sisson/Netflix)

The Comedy Act of 2019

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

The Style Star of 2019

Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles

The Game Changer of 2019

LeBron James, NBA — Charity
Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Women's Soccer — Equal Pay
Coco Gauff, Beat Venus Williams — Amazing Wimbledon debut
Drew Brees, Surpassed Peyton Manning's record
Alex Morgan, U.S. Women's Soccer — Equal Pay
Stephen Curry, NBA — Charity
Serena Williams, Charity and Female Empowerment
Simone Biles, Historic and first female Triple Double & 6th all-around title

The Pop Podcast of 2019

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience

2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, E!