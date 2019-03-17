11 Most Memorable TV Houses (PHOTOS)

Much like Bradshaw herself, this apartment was every fashion lover’s dream. Carrie had such a hard time even thinking about parting ways with her walk-in closet filled with designer dresses and the picture-perfect New York City stoop. When she and Big (Chris Noth) got married, she moved out, but still kept it as a safe haven.

The Sopranos North Caldwell, New Jersey Tony and Carmela’s sprawling New Jersey home was the setting for a large part of the HBO series. The long driveway and brick exterior did a good job at keeping all of the Soprano family’s secrets tucked away and behind closed doors.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Agoura Hills, California Every Bachelor fanatic wants to visit this house in their lifetime. The Bachelor Mansion is hands-down one of the most iconic houses in all of reality television. These walls have seen it all: the “Can I steal you for a second”’s, the “Will you accept this rose”’s and the “This is the most dramatic season of The Bachelor yet”’s.

SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom At the bottom of the ocean, lies a pineapple that is home to a pretty famous sponge: SpongeBob! The exterior of the home is recognizable to almost everyone. SpongeBob lives in his pineapple under the sea with his pet snail, Gary. His neighbors include his best friend, Patrick Star, and his co-worker, Squidward Tentacles.

Full House San Francisco, California Danny Tanner and his daughters were accompanied by Uncle Joey and Uncle Jesse in this ‘90s sitcom. As the title suggests, the spacious San Francisco townhouse could be a little cramped sometimes, especially after Aunt Becky moved in and she and Uncle Jesse welcomed twin boys. The Tanner townhouse is still home to DJ and her family in the Netflix series Fuller House .

That ‘70s Show Point Place, Wisconsin Home to Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Eric (Topher Grace) and sometimes Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly and later, Christina Moore), the Forman family home was the gathering place for Eric and all his buddies. Much to Red’s dismay, the gang hung out in the basement doing tons of illegal activities: drugs, underage drinking, you name it, they did it. The flashy decor—we’re talking bright green kitchen chairs—made for the quintessential 1970s home.

American Horror Story: Murder House Los Angeles, California An unsuspecting family moves cross-country to escape their problems, only to be met by scary ghosts in their new home. In other words, they have more problems, now. Fans of American Horror Story will instantly recognize the exterior of this home that was the setting for the franchise’s murderous first season.

The Brady Bunch Los Angeles suburbs, California Here’s the story of a blended family of eight and how they all had to share a limited number of bathrooms. The house was built by Mike Brady (Robert Reed) and was home to his wife, Carol, and their six kids, Marcia, Jan, Cindy, Greg, Peter and Bobby, and their live-in housekeeper, Alice. It was the classic, mid-century modern, 1970s style with wood paneling galore.

Downton Abbey Yorkshire, United Kingdom It’s not a house, but a castle. Downton Abbey found a pretty decent-sized home in the English countryside. Highclere Castle is a real place, but, in actuality, it is located in Hampshire, as Downton Abbey is fictional. Nevertheless, this grand castle will take center stage in the Downton Abbey movie that is set to premiere later this year.

Friends New York, New York All six of the Friends cast lived in Monica’s apartment at one point or another in the series. Although Rachel was her primary roommate for most of the show’s run, Chandler moved in later on, Phoebe lived there, Ross had a brief stint, and even Joey inhabited the apartment when he and Chandler switched apartments with Rachel and Monica. The purple-walled apartment is oversized for the typical living conditions in the heart of Manhattan, but fans will always remember it and the picture frame hanging over the peephole.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Calabasas, California This house has certainly seen its fair share of drama — it probably has trouble keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, too! Although it is featured in a reality show, the exterior of this house does not match the interior. That’s because the Kardashian-Jenners use the profile of a different house for security purposes. Fake house or not, it doesn’t make this mansion any less iconic.

They say home is where the heart is, but for our favorite TV families, home is where the set is.

Turns out, the most memorable television homes are only a prop for exterior shots. Nevertheless, we still remember these iconic houses and could point them out anytime, anywhere. Click through the gallery above for a tour!