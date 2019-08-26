MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEOS)

It has been a great year for music, so it's no surprise that the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards lineup would be just as amazing.

Many of today's biggest artists graced the stage at New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark to entertain fans in the audience and viewers at home.

We're rounding up the night's biggest and best performances of the night — ones viewers will remember for years to come. And it all starts with Taylor Swift, who kicked off the evening with her first televised performance since the release of her latest album Lover.

Meanwhile, things got steamy when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up to sing their tune "Señorita." And it was a night for nostalgia when the Jonas Brothers' returned to the VMAs with a performance of theirs songs "Sucker" and "Only Human." And most notably, Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott took the stage for the first time in 16 years!

All of these and more were the highlights of the night. Scroll down for the must-see musical moments below.

Taylor Swift Lover Medley

Shawn Mendes "If I Can't Have You"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell"

The Jonas Brothers "Sucker" and "Only Human"

Lil Nas X "Panini

Missy Elliott Medley

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Señorita"