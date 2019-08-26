Who Is Tahzjuan Hawkins From 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Get to Know the New Girl on the Beach

Another new arrival comes to shake things up on Bachelor in Paradise in Week 4 — but it's not a familiar face.

Tahzjuan Hawkins shows up on the beach looking for love in Season 6, and if you're having trouble figuring out where you know her from, you're not alone.

Let's refresh our memories on Tahzjuan, shall we?

She appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor

Tahzjuan was one of the 30 lucky ladies who competed for Colton Underwood's heart on Season 23 of The Bachelor — but her competition ended on night one. Unfortunately, Colton didn't see an immediate spark and sent her home before fans got to know her.

She did, however, have a cute pick-up line which played off of her unique first name. She told the former athlete that she's the "Tahz-one" for him. Hey, it's better than a sloth costume.

She "spirals out of control" in Paradise

Paradise isn't exactly paradise for Tahzjuan. According to the preview, Tahzjuan will compete with Haley Ferguson for a shot with John Paul Jones, but things quickly go from bad to cringe.

"Tahzjuan is spiraling out of control," Caitlin says, as we see Tahz screaming dramatically in front of the ocean.

It also appears as though Tahzjuan may have some sort of medical emergency on the beach. Though we don't know what's wrong with Tahz, we see someone helping her walk before she's seen lying down in front of the medical team asking for guacamole. #Priorities.

She works for Lyft

She's a working woman, too! When the brunette beauty isn't appearing on the small screen, she's busy in the corporate world. According to her LinkedIn profile, Tahzjuan works as a Program Specialist for Lyft in the Denver, Colorado area.

