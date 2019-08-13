Could Mike Johnson Still Be 'Bachelor' After 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

We’re still a few weeks away from finding out who’s going to be the next Bachelor star, but countless fans have been vocal about wanting Mike Johnson to be the next leading man.

While Mike’s clearly a fan-favorite, some viewers got nervous about his chances of becoming The Bachelor following his arrival on to Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, August 12.

Mike caught the attention of a number of women on the beach, including Caelynn Miller-Keyes, whom he ultimately asked out on a date.

Caelynn and Mike definitely seemed to have chemistry on their date — so much giggling! — but only time will tell if Mike leaves Paradise in a relationship.

In fact, Mike’s date with Caelynn didn’t stop fans from expressing on Twitter how much they still want him to be next lead on The Bachelor.

“Me wanting Mike to find love on #BachelorInParadise but also hoping he doesn’t so he can be Bachelor,” one user tweeted.

Me wanting Mike to find love on #BachelorInParadise but also hoping he doesn’t so he can be Bachelor pic.twitter.com/WFB6VjLzQ5 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 13, 2019

I swear to BIP if Caelynn ruins my plans for Mike to be the next Bachelor, I’m never going to watch this show again until next Monday. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/aE02w7jMlL — College Park Mom (@lindsayoz) August 6, 2019

Another wrote, “MIKE FOR BACHELOR GOOD GOD CAN WE JUST HAVE ONE NICE THING #BachelorInParadise,” while somebody else added, “Nobody fall too in love with Mike, that's our Bachelor. #BachelorInParadise.”

MIKE FOR BACHELOR GOOD GOD CAN WE JUST HAVE ONE NICE THING#BachelorInParadise — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) August 13, 2019

Nobody fall too in love with Mike, that's our Bachelor. #BachelorInParadise — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 13, 2019

i don’t kno whether i want mike to find love or if i want him to be the next bachelor #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/CHPuO3f3qT — LosCreed (@txhbii) August 13, 2019

And, while producers have a few other potential candidates for Bachelor (like Tyler C. and Peter), Mike being on BIP doesn’t necessarily ruin his chances.

In fact, BIP has been a great launching pad for past Bachelors, including Nick Viall and Colton Underwood, as both were selected as Bachelor following a summer on the beach.

BIP is a great place for producers to analyze if someone would make a good fit as the lead, as they’re forced to ask people out on dates and potentially juggle a number of relationships at once.

There’s a good chance that if Mike leaves Paradise single (and maybe sympathetically heartbroken?) he’ll be our next Bachelor, especially if Bachelor Nation has anything to say about it!

Would you still like Mike to be the next Bachelor? Sound off in the comments below.

