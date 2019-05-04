May the Fourth Be With LEGO's New Sets!

A long time ago, Star Wars entered an alliance with LEGO as the first intellectual property ever to be licensed by the famed brick-and-build giant. And we've been coveting their collectible sets ever since.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of that inaugural release — an X-Wing fighter to coincide with the release of The Phantom Menace — LEGO has chosen the beloved Star Wars Day of May the Fourth (get it?) to announce their LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander set.

Comprised of 1,177 pieces, this innovative, interactive kit lets builders create three of the film franchise’s most iconic droids: R2-D2, the boxy Gonk Droid that made its debut in A New Hope and the Imperial Starship's delivery-system Mouse Droid.

Unlike the usual (but still awesome) sets, the BOOST line also allows users to steer the droids and trick 'em out with authentic Star Wars sounds, via the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app that provides a drag-and-drop coding environment and over 40 missions.

And if you're really crafty, we can totally understand using old LEGO pieces to turn R2 into his drink-carrying version on Jabba's ship from Return of the Jedi.

But you're gonna have to wait a bit. The BOOST set won't be available until September 1 for $199.99, which gives you plenty of time to save up while bingeing on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels and Resistance.