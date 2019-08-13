All About 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hannah G.'s Career as a Model

Hannah Godwin is a hot commodity on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, so it’s no surprise Jordan Kimball tried to shoot his shot during the Monday, August 12 episode.

Jordan, who is best known for being the model on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, went on BIP last year and ended up getting engaged to Jenna Cooper.

However, that relationship crashed and burned shortly after it started, so Jordan decided to give love another shot this summer. Jordan believed he’d have a great connection with Hannah, simply because the two of them are models.

“So you are a model, right? It’s cool we’re into the same thing,” Jordan said during the episode.

For those who don’t know, Hannah is currently signed to MP Management and has been modeling since around 2013.

The Alabama native was initially discovered after she was a part of Birmingham Fashion Week back in 2013. In fact, she was working with a number of fashion brands, including Show Me Your Mumu and Soca Clothing, prior to going on The Bachelor.

Since being on the show, Hannah has partnered with companies like Revolve and SheIn and frequently shares photos of her collaborations on Instagram.

Unfortunately, Hannah didn’t exactly reciprocate Jordan’s feelings and politely told him she’s currently juggling relationships with Blake and Dylan.

