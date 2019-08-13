'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Trailer: Thra Is at Risk (VIDEO)

Ready to return to the world of Thra?

The prequel series to Jim Henson's 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, premieres on Netflix on August 30, and the streaming service just released a new trailer offering another look at the battle to come against the Skeksis.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set many years before the film at a time when the world of Thra is dying. At its center is the Crystal of Truth, the source of all life and untold power, but as the trailer tells us, the Skeksis have corrupted it, everything they've said is a lie, and now Thra is at risk from the Darkening.

When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they go on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

But what is the Darkening? Watch the video below to see what's in store in Thra, one Gelfling's vision, and the rise of the resistance and battle against the evil Skeksis.

"We were so excited about who all the Gelflings were before they faced the troubles that they had that ended up with just two Gelflings left by the time of the film," Jim Henson's daughter and executive producer Lisa Henson previously told TV Insider. "So it's a really rich tapestry and we were excited to get back into that world."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Netflix